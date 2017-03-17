PYEONGCHANG (Sputnik) — The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has no information that the organization of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korean Pyeongchang could be influenced by the corruption case against impeached President Park Geun-hye, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Friday.

"The impression [after meeting South Korean acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn and Parliament Speaker Chung Sye-kyun] is very clear, there is great support from the entire political spectrum here in Korea for these Olympic Games. Both leaders made this very clear … With regard to corruption, there was no reason to discuss this issue because we do not have any kind of info that the organization of these games would be affected by corruption case," Bach said at a press conference after the IOC Executive Board's meeting in Pyeongchang.

© East News/ AP Photo/David J. Phillip South Korea Rules Out Co-Hosting 2018 Olympics With North Korea

He added that the Korean authorities viewed the Winter Olympic Games as "a great opportunity" to unite people in South Korea after the corruption scandal and Park’s impeachment.

"They feel that the Koreans will stand united behind their Olympic team, behind their athletes and behind these Olympic Games," Bach said.

Park was impeached by the parliament in December 2016 over a corruption scandal involving her close associate Choi Soon-sil. Park was accused of extorting money from corporations, including Samsung, with Choi's assistance, as well as of letting her meddle in state affairs even though Choi has not held any official state post.

On March 9, the country’s Constitutional Court unanimously upheld the parliamentary decision to impeach Park over the corruption scandal. The early presidential elections are now scheduled for May 9.

The Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang will take place on February 9-25, 2018.