Int'l Skeleton Federation Withdraws Suspension of 4 Russian Athletes

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich Suspension of Four Russian Skeleton Athletes to Last Until January 19

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On December 30, the IBSF suspended Russian athletes, following the introduction of the second part of the report on the alleged Russian doping abuse in 30 sporting disciplines by a WADA independent commission headed by Richard McLaren.

"The athletes and the Bobsleigh Federation of Russia (BFR) have been informed accordingly and may therefore start again at IBSF sanctioned races with immediate effect," the statement said.

According to the IBSF, on Monday, the athletes requested hearing concerning the suspension. After the hearing took place on Tuesday, the IBSF has come to a conclusion that the so-called McLaren report did not provide sufficient grounds for further investigation by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) or IBSF and that the suspension was not reasonable.