Int'l Skeleton Federation Withdraws Suspension of 4 Russian Athletes

"The athletes and the Bobsleigh Federation of Russia (BFR) have been informed accordingly and may therefore start again at IBSF sanctioned races with immediate effect," the statement said.
According to the IBSF, on Monday, the athletes requested hearing concerning the suspension. After the hearing took place on Tuesday, the IBSF has come to a conclusion that the so-called McLaren report did not provide sufficient grounds for further investigation by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) or IBSF and that the suspension was not reasonable.
All comments
Show new comments (0)