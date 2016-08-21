Team Russia Had a 'Very Decent' Performance in Rio, According to Sports Minister

"I will assess the performance of the national team as very decent. Generally, everything that was planned has been implemented. If we have a look at our abilities in track and field and in heavy athletics, adding the rowing teams that were not allowed [to participate in Olympics], the team's potential was even higher. By no means, it is not a step backward in comparison with [the 2012 Olympics in] London. We had medals in the sports, where we had not won them for a long time, in particular in archery and handball. That's why, it is even a certain step forward," Mutko told R-Sport.
Russia succeeded to win 56 medals in Rio de Janeiro, including 19 gold, 18 silver and 19 medals. This result allowed Russia's national team to secure its fourth place in an unofficial medal rating.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Russia MUST do a CRACK DOWN IN DOPING..
cast235
And open a new lab. W/O humans a robotic lab.. 3 check points in. The first with a human. That will be changed without notice.
then a technician that won't see the patient. Patient place arm.. technician insert needle and the machine remove vial.
Vials will NEVER be touched by humans.
because of COSTS, WADA will have 5 years to call the vials to check..
To open there MUST be officials from each org. Top official from each. . including Russia. they get special key that will open ONLY while they in there , one time , and after X time say 5 minutes, they become invalid.
To re try there will be a kool off period. Say a week.
That will reset the codes. that will generate X day at X time after a request.
TO order , they MUST ask the president, PM, and a parliament member. they MUST get timed keys, to authorize the windowed keys.
IF removed they will be in sealed container that NO ONE can touch. except other robotic or with X amount present. No more CANADIAN HIDING , to do checks.. NEVER MORE. they CORRUPT.
FIFA clock is TICKING.. And everyone id dragging FEET.