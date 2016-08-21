Team Russia Had a 'Very Decent' Performance in Rio, According to Sports Minister

© Sputnik/ Ilya Pitalev Russian Sports Minister Mutko Denies Rumors on Skipping Rio Olympics

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko on Sunday called the performance of the country's national team at the ongoing Rio Olympics "very decent," adding that it was a certain "step forward" in comparison with the previous Olympic Games.

"I will assess the performance of the national team as very decent. Generally, everything that was planned has been implemented. If we have a look at our abilities in track and field and in heavy athletics, adding the rowing teams that were not allowed [to participate in Olympics], the team's potential was even higher. By no means, it is not a step backward in comparison with [the 2012 Olympics in] London. We had medals in the sports, where we had not won them for a long time, in particular in archery and handball. That's why, it is even a certain step forward," Mutko told R-Sport.

Russia succeeded to win 56 medals in Rio de Janeiro, including 19 gold, 18 silver and 19 medals. This result allowed Russia's national team to secure its fourth place in an unofficial medal rating.