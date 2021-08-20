Register
    Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, looks on during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, on the grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021.

    Writer Offers Prince Andrew $100Mln to Speak Live About Epstein on Lie Detector - Report

    The disgraced 61-year-old prince was sued by Virginia Roberts Giuffre earlier this month, alleging he sexually abused her at least three times when she was 17, and that it was the late convicted pedophile and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein who introduced them.

    Prince Andrew has been offered $100 million by Ian Halperin, a New York Times bestselling novelist and documentary filmmaker, to take a live broadcast lie detector test in response to the allegations of child sex abuse brought against him.

    Halperin told The Daily Mail in an interview that his gigantic live TV offer is backed by an investment group and many media businesses, and that he would pay the prince regardless of whether he passed the test or not.

    Halperin claimed to be the only journalist to have reportedly conducted in-depth interviews with the late pedophile, and Epstein allegedly told him he was close to Prince Andrew, even describing them as "brothers." Andrew's notorious relationship with Epstein was described in his book "Controversy: Sex, Lies, and Dirty Money by the World's Powerful Elite."

    According to Halperin, as quoted in the report, the proposed polygraph test would allow the prince to clear his name. And if Andrew rejects the shocking proposal, Giuffre has also offered to take a lie detector test for free herself to "prove her truth." 

    "It will be a pay per view event, hopefully the biggest pay per view in history, where Andrew gets $100 million for just turning up and taking the test," Halperin told the outlet. "If he is as innocent as he says he is, he passes and it clears his name. It is a great way for him to vindicate himself in 45 minutes."

    The Duke of York would answer questions from Halperin concerning his relationships with the late Epstein, encounters with Giuffre, and others in Epstein's entourage, including alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell, while wearing a lie detector.

    Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell. This photo was included in an affidavit in which Giuffre alleged that she was directed to have sex with Andrew
    © Photo : Florida Southern District Court
    Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell. This photo was included in an affidavit in which Giuffre alleged that she was directed to have sex with Andrew

    According to the report, following his disastrous BBC Newsnight interview with presenter Emily Maitlis in November 2019, this would be Andrew's first on-camera investigation into the legal matter.

    "So it is a win-win for him and he would be able to make a donation to victims of child sex trafficking. It would make him look great. If he is hiding nothing then he should do it," the writer explained. "Nobody has ever made that amount of money for 45 minutes work. And we will provide him with hair and make-up!"

    And the renowned author, who has made several documentaries using polygraph tests, said that he is "open-minded about the result."

    Britain's Prince Andrew drives into Buckingham Palace, as he arrives for the traditional Queen's Christmas lunch, in London
    © AP Photo / Aaron Chown
    Queen Reportedly Warns British Press About Talking Pics of Royals as Prince Andrew Goes on Holiday
    "I am bypassing this 'he says, she says' and cutting to the chase. A polygraph test will be 99.999% accurate," he stated. "I want to give him the best shot possible to clear his name and make it worthwhile – pass or fail. I am giving him a chance in front of the whole world to clear his name once and for all."

    However, as per the American Polygraph Association, a professional institution dedicated to the use of evidence-based scientific approaches for determining credibility, the polygraph is estimated to be just 87% accurate.

    "Rather than spending $50 million on lawyers, with this offer he is making money rather than spending it. I have the best recipe for him; $100m is a great deal for him. And if he really cares about the monarchy and his name, there is no other way to clear his name. Why the hell would he not do this?" Halperin wondered.

    Virginia Giuffre Case & Meghan Markle Lure for Media

    Giuffre claimed in a civil lawsuit that she was a victim of late millionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Moreover, she alleges the duke molested her three times - in Ghislaine Maxwell's London home, at Epstein's Manhattan home, and at the financier's private Caribbean getaway in the Virgin Islands.

    Halperin is quite confident that Giuffre's lawsuit against Andrew shocked the Royal family to its core, bringing public attention away from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's feud with the family and back to Andrew.

    "When Oprah did the interview with Meghan and Harry, Buckingham Palace was popping champagne. I kid you not," he claimed. "It was the biggest misdirection event since Houdini. They made Meghan a scapegoat and she did not know she was being played. They wanted Meghan in the spotlight to let her complain, because the Andrew allegations could potentially take down Buckingham Palace and the monarchy if proven true."

