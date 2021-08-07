Register
13:18 GMT07 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US passport

    Number of Wealthy Americans Who Renounced Citizenship in 2020 Hits Record High

    © CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107418/53/1074185329_0:100:1920:1180_1200x675_80_0_0_b4275b2e283cffc1d7327bc1b4de5060.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202108071083550061-number-of-wealthy-americans-who-renounced-citizenship-in-2020-hits-record-high/

    In mid-May, the company Greenback Expat Tax Services found that one in four American expatriates are weighing the possibility of renouncing their US citizenship as a result of the annual tax-filing requirements they must follow.

    The number of wealthy Americans renouncing their citizenship in favour of a foreign country reached 6,707 in 2020, which is an all-time high, a report by the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has revealed.

    The agency's quarterly survey listed Americans with more than $2 million in assets, "who have chosen to expatriate" or give up their green cards.

    According to the report, last year's figure is a 237-percent increase as compared to 2019.

    Approximately nine million Americans currently live overseas, with renunciations of US citizenship increasing sharply in the past decade.

    The Wall Street Journal cited information compiled from the US Federal Register as saying that close to 37,000 Americans have renounced their citizenship since 2010.

    The newspaper noted that a major driving force behind all this could be the enactment of the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA), a law passed in 2010 with the intention of frustrating both tax evasion and the financing of terrorist groups.

    The law requires non-American financial institutions to identify their American customers to the IRS, the agency responsible for managing taxation.

    The news outlet Axios quoted Andrew Mitchel, an international tax lawyer based in Connecticut, as claiming that FATCA "kind of flushed people out of the bushes".

    He asserted that the law "effectively deputised all the banks around the world to tattletale on US citizens", adding, "it's not as if the latest quarter names that have come out are indicative of the current political environment or anything like that".

    Nearly 1 in 4 American Expats Eye Renouncing US Citizenship Over Tax Requirements: Report

    Earlier this year, a survey conducted by the US company Greenback Expat Tax Services revealed that 4% of American respondents are "planning to renounce" their citizenship, while another 18% said they were "seriously considering it". Some 42% of those polled also stated that they "wouldn't rule it out".

    Roughly 36% of respondents indicated that they "would never consider" giving up their American citizenship.

    An employee of the Korea Exchange Bank counts one hundred U.S. dollar notes during a photo opportunity at the bank's headquarters in Seoul April 28, 2010
    © REUTERS / Jo Yong hak
    US Capital Gains Tax Hike to Impact the 'Top 0.3%,' of Households, Biden's Top Economic Adviser Says
    Although 85% of polled expats acknowledged they were considering renouncing their citizenship because they felt unfairly represented by the US government, the top-listed reason (42%) stemmed from America's tax-filing requirements.

    Other factors pertained to marriage to a non-US citizen (12%), concerns over the political climate (11%), and frustration over the US government's policies (10%).

    Approximately 7% of respondents also noted that their interest in renouncing their citizenship was due to "difficulties" they encountered when working with foreign banks as an American citizen.

    Tags:
    US, US Internal Revenue Service, expats, citizenship
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tara Davis of the United States in action. Athletics - Women's Long Jump - Final
    The Most Impressive Falls of Athletes at Tokyo Olympics
    Cuomo-No
    Cuomo-No
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse