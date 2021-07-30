Doctors Back Britney Spears’ Bid to Be Freed From Father's Conservatorship, Report Says

The pop star’s legal battle against her father has prompted US lawmakers to introduce new legislation which will make it easier for individuals in a conservatorship to appoint a new guardian if they are dissatisfied with his or her work or if they are getting abused by the guardian.

Britney Spears' doctors have backed the singer’s bid to have her father removed from conservatorship, Variety magazine has reported citing court documents it has obtained. According to legal documents filed on 28 July, the "medical team agrees that it is not in the best interest of the Conservatee for [Jamie] Spears to remain Conservator".

The news comes in the same week that the musician’s new lawyer Mathew Rosengart filed a motion to replace Mr Spears with Jodi Montgomery, Britney’s long-time manager.

The 'Baby One More Time' singer was placed in the conservatorship in 2008 after a series of mental breakdowns during which she attacked a paparazzi car with an umbrella, shaved her head, and became involved in a standoff with police. Conservatorship is granted by a court when a person is deemed incapable of making his or her own decisions. The court named Spears' father as her guardian, placing him in charge of all choices affecting the singer’s life - from finances and career decisions, to personal choices.

In 2020, Britney asked the court to have her father removed from the conservatorship, but lost. However, the court gave a green light to her lawyer’s request for Spears to address "the court directly" about the issue. During the hearing last month, the 39-year-old revealed that she was forced to get an intrauterine device to prevent pregnancy as well as to perform against her will.

"I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive," she said. "I don't feel like I can live a full life."

The musician accused her father of conservatorship abuse and said she wanted to press charges against him. Jamie Spears' lawyers denied he was responsible for the restrictions placed on his daughter.