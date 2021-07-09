Register
04:09 GMT09 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Actor Mick Jagger poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Burnt Orange Heresy' at the 76th edition of the Venice Film Festival, Venice, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

    England's Euro 2020 Semi-Final May Cost Mick Jagger £10,000 Fine, But He Has No Regrets - Report

    © AP Photo / Arthur Mola
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/09/1083343543_0:0:3077:1732_1200x675_80_0_0_de6ebcda9be99d123aebff36c7742851.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202107091083343218-englands-euro-2020-semi-final-may-cost-mick-jagger-10000-fine-but-he-has-no-regrets---report/

    For more than a decade, The Rolling Stones frontman has been suspected of casting a curse on England with the Three Lions losing every match he has attended since 2010. Especially back in 2018, when England lost in extra time to Croatia in the World Cup, the singer was accused of bringing bad luck to the team.

    Mick Jagger, the lead singer of The Rolling Stones, broke the UK's lockdown restrictions by flying in from France to see England beat Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-finals and could possibly be fined up to 10,000 pounds for non-compliance with quarantine, the Daily Mail reported.

    The 77-year-old frontman arrived on Tuesday and should have been quarantined for ten days after arriving from a nation on the UK's so-called COVID-19 Amber list. Jagger, as seen in the photos obtained by the outlet, was photographed just 24 hours later at Wembley Stadium, where 60,000 football fans had gathered to watch the Three Lions fight their way to Sunday's final.

    © REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY
    Fully-Jabbed UK Arrivals Fom 'Amber List' Countries Will No Longer Have to Quarantine
    Jagger had reportedly planned his trip to London for weeks to finish the upcoming Stones' album, but he could not pass up the chance to witness England's most significant football match in recent history, despite the potential for controversy, according to a source close to the singer quoted in the report.

    "Mick is a huge football fan and just wanted to be at Wembley," the source told the outlet. "He had COVID-19 tests before his flight and on arrival, plus after the game so he believed he was being careful in that respect."

    The source added that "Mick was always due in London around this time to work on the new Stones album, it just happened to clash with the fact England had such a big game on – and he just couldn't miss it."

    As he was walking towards his VIP box at the stadium, several fans approached the rock legend for autographs, unaware that he had failed to quarantine upon his arrival in the UK.

    Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Semi Final - England v Denmark - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - July 7, 2021 England's Harry Kane celebrates after the match
    © REUTERS / FRANK AUGSTEIN
    Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Semi Final - England v Denmark - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - July 7, 2021 England's Harry Kane celebrates after the match
    The Big Lips divides his time between London, New York, Mustique, and the Loire Valley in central France, where he spends the majority of his time. There, according to tabloids, he lives with his 34-year-old ballerina girlfriend Melanie Hamrick and their four-year-old son Deveraux.

    More to the story, the singer could have halved his quarantine time by participating in the Test to Release program, which expires on Day 5 if a paid-for private COVID-19 test comes back negative. But he apparently decided to take his chances.

    According to the source, Jagger watches football on a daily basis wherever he is, especially England and his favorite Arsenal.

    "Whether he's on a tour bus or in a hotel, Mick ensures satellite dishes are erected so he can see all the games," they said. "He rarely misses an Arsenal match, no matter how inconsistent they are."

    When it comes to the alleged curse the singer brought to the national team's luck, the English team lost in 2010 to Germany, and the singer addressed fans' allegations by saying "I can take responsibility for the first German goal but not the other six!"

    The Rolling Stones are now working in London on their new record, which will be released later this year. Jagger himself is in the studio in the UK with bandmates Ronnie Wood, 74, and Charlie Watts, 80, while Keith Richards, 77, is contributing his parts from his home in the United States.

    The band's sold-out North American tour which started in 2019 is now being rescheduled again after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of 15 gigs.

    Related:

    UK Hotel Quarantine Measures Go Into Effect Amid Mixed Opinions
    'Denmark Robbed Blind!': Controversy Erupts in England's Euro 2020 Semifinal Win Over the Danes
    London Police Arrest 20 as Fans Celebrate England's Euro Semifinal Win Over Denmark - Photos, Video
    Greece Gives Greenlight to Travellers from EU, US, UK, Israel, Serbia, and UAE Without Quarantine
    UK Government Reportedly Mulls Allowing Fully Vaccinated Britons to Skip 'Amber' Quarantine
    US May Be Placed on UK's COVID-19 Quarantine 'Red List', Report Says
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, nuclear football, football match, football game, football team, footballer, Football, Euro 2020, euro, France, England, Rolling Stones, rolling, Mick Jagger, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Hottest Time of the Year: Miami Swim Week Kicks Off in Florida
    Hottest Time of the Year: Miami Swim Week Kicks Off in Florida
    Moving on Out
    Moving on Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse