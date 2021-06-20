Register
12:13 GMT20 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Get Ready to Be Surprised by Bling Bling's Latest Comeback

    Get Ready to Be Surprised by Bling Bling's Latest Comeback

    © Photo : Bling Bling 블링블링/ Twitter
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/14/1083193508_0:480:2560:1920_1200x675_80_0_0_f8ca454be2bb483cde2ec38a94bb9a37.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202106201083193385-get-ready-to-be-surprised-by-bling-blings-latest-comeback/

    The title of the group's latest single "Oh MAMA" refers to a person head over heels in love who is suddenly overcome with strong emotions, the members told Sputnik. So they hope that "people can listen to the song and watch the music video while exclaiming 'Oh, mama' in surprise".

    Bling Bling debuted under South Korean entertainment company MAJOR9 with the digital single "G.G.B" last year, when COVID was sweeping across the world. But the six charming girls have continued to move towards their dreams, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic. 

    "It wasn't pressure per se, but it was more like we were a bit sad to not be able to meet our fans", they note, answering a question on how it feels to promote in this environment. "Many [artists] get energy through their supportive fans, but when we debuted we could not meet our fans, which was a shame. However, from some time ago, we had opportunities where we could meet our fans. That was such a blissful time where we gained so much energy". 

    So, the six girls – Cha Ju Hyun, Yubin, Marin, Choi Jieun, Ayamy, and Narin – returned with the song "Oh MAMA" on 20 May and released their first mini album titled "Contrast". 

    Using the idea of complete opposites as the main theme, the mini album highlights Bling Bling's clashing qualities, showing the members as being chic and cool as well as delicate and affectionate. The girls suggest that this concept could also be expressed with colours. And while there are soft and pastel shades on "Contrast", the title song "Oh MAMA" "can be best described as black", they say. 

    The group has also prepared an impressive choreography for the lively electronic pop song, topped off with the combination of an addictive hook and a matching urban beat. 

    "Other than our music and music video, we contributed our ideas for other contents. It was actually really fun work!", the girls explain. "We worked hard and spent much time on our choreography". 

    The high energy performance of the song will definitely catch fans' attention as the members effortlessly glide through the dancefloor. Yet, it wasn't all smiles in the practice room. The girls had many mishaps with their wardrobe in the early stages of learning the choreography but had mastered them by the time the music video was released. 

    The group also wants their fans to have fun with the choreography designed for "Oh MAMA". They have launched a dance challenge for anyone to try out the movements themselves. 

    According to Bling Bling, "Oh MAMA" will specifically appeal to people who like fitness and lead an active lifestyle. "We also enjoy sports and exercising, and we get energy listening to the song!", they add. 

    These days the girls are busy promoting their first mini album "Contrast" and its title track "Oh MAMA" through a global PR and marketing campaign organised by MJ Tonz, and they are dreaming of having more meetings with their fans in person in the near future.

    Tags:
    music, girl band, k-pop, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Geneva's Villa La Grange: 18th-Century Manor House Hosting Putin-Biden Summit
    Flashcard Frenzy
    Flashcard Frenzy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse