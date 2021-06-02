'Things Don't Work Out': Friends Star Matthew Perry Calls Off Engagement to Fiancee

Friends was one of the highest rated television shows of all time by the end of its 10-season run, but the recently release reunion show has raised questions about Perry's health.

Former Friends actor, 51-year-old Matthew Perry, has called off his engagement to literary manager Molly Hurwitz, 29.

"Sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them," Perry was quoted by the People news website, adding, "I wish Molly the best."

The pair began dating in 2018 and got engaged in November 2020. At the time of his engagement, Perry said, "I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

The news of Perry and Hurwitz's split comes on the heels of the release of the highly anticipated Friends – The Reunion, in which Perry gets together with his ex-co stars to reminisce about the hit NBC sitcom. It premiered on HBO Max on 27 May.

Perry's appearance on the reunion raised concerns about his health among viewers, with many commenting that he looked "dazed" and "unwell." People also noticed his speech was slurred.

Perry is known for his past struggles with drugs and alcohol and has spoken publicly about his addiction over the years. The actor checked himself into rehab on two occasions while filming Friends in 1997 and 2001.

"I had a big problem with alcohol and pills and I couldn't stop. Eventually things go so bad that I couldn't hide it and then everybody knew," Perry said in 2013.

In 2016 he said that he "doesn't remember" three years of shooting Friends.

"I was a little out of it at the time – somewhere between seasons three and six," Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the show, said.

While they were still together, Hurwitz reportedly put their wedding on hold after Perry was accused of flirting with a 20-year-old influencer called Kate Haralson on a dating app. She says Perry asked to move their texting to FaceTime almost immediately after they started messaging each other.

Haralson claimed Perry initiated a game of 20 questions in a bid to get to know each other. While the questions were not sexual in nature, the young girl said, "It kind of felt weird talking to someone my dad's age and it just felt not right, especially when he knew how young I was."