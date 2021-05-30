Matthew Perry 'Seems Stronger and Better' Since Their Last Meeting, Says 'Friends' Producer

Kevin S. Bright, the producer of the famous American sitcom “Friends,” has sought to assuage concerns over the health of one of the show’s stars Matthew Perry.
Speculation about Perry’s condition arose after the release of promo interviews for the reunion special that premiered on HBO Max on 27 May, with some expressing concerns about how the actor looked and conducted himself.
During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, however, Bright argued that "what people say is what people say" when asked whether he had an opportunity to converse with Perry.
"I don’t have any to say about that, except it was great to see him. And I think he’s very funny on the show," Bright said. "But yes, I think he’s OK. He seems stronger and better since the last time I saw him, and excited about going forward."
All comments
Show new comments (0)