Italy's Maneskin Triumphs in Eurovision Song Contest 2021 Grand Final

Italian rock band Måneskin has become triumphant in the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 grand finale on Saturday, securing 524 points.
The winner song is called "Zitti e buoni". France is holding second place with the song Voilà by Barbara Pravi having 499 points, and Switzerland's has secured third place with "Tout l'univers" that received 432 points.
This is the third time Italy has won the Eurovision Song Contest, with its previous victory dating to 1990, and the first one in 1964.
Several participants of this year's Eurovision final received zero points in the public voting, among them the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain and the hosting country, the Netherlands.
Russian contestant Manizha, who performed the song "Russian Woman", finished ninth.
The 2021 grand final, featuring a total of 26 participants, took place in Rotterdam's Ahoy Arena, after the 2020 contest was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Dates for the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, now to be held in Italy, will be announced at a later date.
