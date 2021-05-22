Twitter Explodes With Memes Minutes After Eurovision Song Contest 2021 Kicks Off

The grand final of Eurovision Song Contest 2021 takes place in Rotterdam's Ahoy Arena, postponed from year 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. 26 countries are taking part in the finale of the one of the most anticipated music contests in Europe and the world.

Hardly had the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 final kicked off in Rotterdam on Saturday, when Twitter saw a tsunami of reaction from people who enjoy the show online and are sharing thoughts - and memes - fresh from the oven.

As musicians from different countries continued to take over the Ahoy stage, people flocked to Twitter to discuss how Lady Gaga might sue the music contest, how "charismatic" the Russian singer, Manizha, is, and what Teletubbies have to do with one of the performances - along with many other jokes and memes.

With 26 countries delivering songs in the final, there is time left for people to make up their minds about their favourite, but some people seem to have already made a decision. Others have invented their own Eurovision bingos - and you are free to join the game.

​Some have suggested that there were similarities between one participants' song and the music of Lady Gaga, prompting a wave of speculation that the American pop diva might feel critically toward it.

Lady Gaga when she hears El Diablo and realises Cyprus has just ripped off Bad Romance #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/8Na2meopr5 — James (@James_Bren_) May 22, 2021

​Many people enjoyed the performance by Manizha, the Russian contestant, for the song "Russian Woman". While praising the strong message of the song, users also came up with memes based on Manizha's creative outfit for the performance.

When you want to go back out to the club but also want keep socially distanced...#Eurovision2021 pic.twitter.com/tpGlZ9wu04 — Frankie Stanford (@frankiestanford) May 22, 2021

What a strong message 💜✨



THIS ANGER. THIS ENERGY. THIS POWER.



Manizha has my vote.



Such a strong fighter for women’s rights and LGBTI* rights.



A true inspiration.



Love this 😘😘😘#Eurovision #RUS — Terry Reintke (@TerryReintke) May 22, 2021

So this year my mum dressed up as Manizha and unleashed her inner Russian Woman, what do you all think? :) pic.twitter.com/nV7HezVyG3 — Sam 🇸🇲 🇫🇷🇷🇺🇺🇦🇦🇱 (@SamMarinoESC) May 22, 2021

​Manizha's performance even inspired a trending hashtag #WeAreRussianWomen.

​Some particularly enjoyed the performance by the Greek singer, which was stuffed with fascinating special effects, but viewers also could not help but compare it to... the Teletubbies.

Tinky winky had a hell of a makeover to represent Greece #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/A14zmxDHgk — Adam Jacobs (@Run_lumpy_Run) May 22, 2021

producers: how much green screen do you want?

greece: yes#Eurovision pic.twitter.com/Ao7iXavLGj — simone (@simonemalec) May 22, 2021

​The Eurovision Song Contest 2021 was postponed from the year 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The final show, taking place in Rotterdam, Netherlands, will decide the fate of next year's contest, set to take place in the winner country.