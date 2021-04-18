Register
14:12 GMT18 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Bill Gates, Co-Chair of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, gestures as he speaks during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 25, 2018

    Bill Gates Criticised For Failure to Provide Equitable Distribution of Coronavirus Vaccines

    © REUTERS / DENIS BALIBOUSE
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/19/1082445401_0:195:2858:1803_1200x675_80_0_0_7c2eb960180c437c964c262328b13c80.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202104181082663000-bill-gates-criticised-for-failure-to-provide-equitable-distribution-of-coronavirus-vaccines/

    The Microsoft co-founder has donated $1.8 billion to research into SARS-CoV-2 as well as to the development of vaccines against it. Part of this sum was sent to the COVAX initiative, a global vaccine alliance aimed at distributing inoculations among countries with middle and low-income.

    A freelance journalist, Alexander Zaitchik, has harshly criticised Bill Gates for failing to provide an equitable distribution of coronavirus vaccines. He said that the software developer-turned-philanthropist has ignored concerns about the supply of the inoculations, something many health experts have spoken of.

    "We missed a crucial year of being able to scale up and get the tech transfer where it should be to have global production at full capacity. And he’s basically said ‘trust me’, and it didn’t work", Zaitchik said.

    The journalist emphasised that at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, many health experts were calling for a collaborative approach, saying companies and countries should share experience in testing, treatment, and vaccines against the disease. This could have prevented a potential crisis of supply and access to vaccines. However, Zaitchik claims that the Gates-funded ACT-Accelerator had "outmatched and outmanoeuvred" supporters of the open science approach.

    The journalist alleged that Gates has effectively created a second career as "the world’s de facto public health czar".

    Vaccine Inequity Becomes More Grotesque Every Day

    The development comes following months of criticism from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations about the unfair distribution of inoculations against the coronavirus. In February, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that more than three quarters of vaccinations had been carried out in just 10 countries that have high income.

    "Around 130 countries, with 2.5 billion people, are yet to administer a single dose", the WHO chief said.

    At the end of March, the official said that vaccine inequity was becoming "more grotesque every day", calling for a fair distribution of inoculations.

    "Countries that are now vaccinating younger, healthy people at low risk of disease are doing so at the cost of the lives of health workers, older people and other at-risk groups in other countries", he said.

    Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasised that the issue is not just morally wrong, but also is also slowing the world’s fight against the disease, which according to Johns Hopkins University, has infected some 140 million people and left three million dead. More transmissions will spawn more strains of COVID-19, which will likely evade the existing vaccines, the official said.

    Incidentally, Bill Gates himself has warned against the problem of unfair distribution of inoculations and urged US legislators to allocate more money for the global response to the coronavirus.

    Related:

    Bill Gates Concerned Over Abundance of 'Low-Quality' SPACs Amid Fears of New 'Bubble' on Market
    ‘Strange Desire for Zune’: Elon Musk Mocks Bill Gates By Posting Edited Anti-Vaccination Cartoon
    Tags:
    Bill Gates, pandemic, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rest in Peace: Britain's Farewell to Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip
    Forever Wars
    Forever Wars
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse