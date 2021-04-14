Register
18:43 GMT14 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Bill Gates poses in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters on February 15, 2021

    Covering Their Assets: Gates, Bezos ‘Quiet’ on State Tax Idea Despite Claiming to Support New Taxes

    © REUTERS / John Keatley
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/14/1082135816_0:654:2048:1806_1200x675_80_0_0_163e68e615c2d520b99edd146c30b20e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202104141082631135-covering-their-assets-gates-bezos-quiet-on-state-tax-idea-despite-claiming-to-support-new-taxes/

    The new proposal, pushed by a legislator in the northwestern US state of Washington, would target four of the publicly known about wealthiest people on Earth, including Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates, current Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott. All four call Washington their home state.

    Washington State’s wealthiest residents have been notably silent about a new legislative proposal for a 1 percent tax on the assets of individuals with a combined wealth of over $1 billion, Noel Frame, the bill’s sponsor, has said.

    “They have stayed very, very quiet during this conversation – and it’s not for lack of trying,” Frame, who introduced the “Washington State Wealth Tax” bill back in January, told Vox this week.

    “I talked to folks who talk to them, and they have chosen not to engage,” the Democratic lawmaker added, saying she had reached out to each of the individuals to discuss whether they would be interested in campaigning for the tax proposal, and that none of them got back to her about it.

    The 1 percent tax would be levied against billionaire wealth including cash, stocks, futures, and publicly trade options, but not income. The tax would have no impact on any of the state’s 7.7 million residents apart from the 13 known billionaires who live in Washington, and who are thought to have added a total of $151 billion to their collective fortunes over the past year.

    The silence comes despite Bezos’ public announcement last week that he would support President Biden’s proposal to raise the corporate tax rate from 21 to 28 percent (which would still be below the 35 percent rate that existed before the 2017 Trump tax cuts).

    Gates, meanwhile, has spent years publicly bragging about being in favour of higher taxes on the wealthy. Last year, the billionaire bemoaned America’s “unfair” tax system, and proposed raising the capital gains tax (i.e. taxes on investment profits), more reasonable state and local taxes, higher estate taxes, and closing various tax loopholes which the wealthy have traditionally used to avoid paying their fair share. He called the tax system of his home state of Washington, which doesn’t have an income tax, “the most regressive…in the country.”

    A clock sits outside of Trump Tower at midnight
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Trump Tanks Nearly 300 Points in Forbes’ Billionaires Ranking
    Both men made a killing off the coronavirus pandemic, with Bezos reportedly becoming $58 billion wealthier between March 2020 and March 2021, while Gates added $24 billion to his fortune during the same period (for a total of $177 billion and $151 billion, respectively).

    Ballmer’s wealth grew by $23 billion during the same period (with his total wealth now exceeding $75.5 billion). He too has recently said that he would “be happy personally to pay more taxes.” Scott, who instantly shot to billionaire status with her $38 billion divorce settlement from Bezos in 2019, saw her net worth climb to nearly $60 billion as of early 2021. She has not commented on tax policy, but described the coronavirus as “a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling.” She reportedly gave $4 billion to 384 different organisations and charities in 2020, and plans to give away more money in the years to come.

    Frame’s wealth tax proposal isn’t expected to pass in the current legislative session, which ends 25 April.

    Critics of state taxes have long argued that billionaires like Gates and Bezos could just pick up and move to another state where taxes are lower if their taxes become too high. Wealthy residents of states like California and New York have left for Texas and Florida in droves over the past year, particularly as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the associated lockdowns and economic woes have caused their former home states to lose some of their charm and prestige.

    US Dollars and a face mask
    © CC BY 2.0 / Jernej Furman / US Dollars and a face mask
    Coronavirus Billionaires: Forbes Lists 50 New Medical Industry Moguls Who Got Rich Off Pandemic
    While it has pummelled most of the world’s economies, sent the planet into a recession, and left millions of people around the globe on the brink of homelessness and hunger, the coronavirus pandemic has also been very good for billionaires. The nine wealthiest Americans alone grew over $360 billion richer over the past year, while the world’s billionaires pocketed some $3.9 trillion in new wealth during the same period.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A vendor poses with the mascots (L-R) Miga and Mukmuk in a shop selling Olympic merchandise in Whistler on 7 February 2010. The two represented spirit of the 2010 Winter Olympics held in Vancouver.
    Ice-Cubes, Animals, and Fantastic Beasts: How Olympic Mascots Have Changed Over the Years
    Never Gonna Give You Up
    Never Gonna Give You Up
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse