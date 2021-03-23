Register
23 March 2021
    Novak Djokovic of Serbia holds the trophy after defeating Andy Murray of Britain in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, 1 February 2015

    Serbian Model Reveals She Was Offered Over 70,000 Dollars to Seduce Tennis Star Novak Djokovic

    © AP Photo / Rob Griffith
    Society
    by
    Earlier this month, the Serbian athlete dethroned another tennis legend, Roger Federer to become the longest-serving number one. Djokovic has remained on top of the rankings for 311 weeks, which is equal to almost six years.

    A Serbian model revealed that she was offered almost $72,000 in order to seduce Novak Djokovic. Speaking to the local tabloid Svet and Scandal, Natalija Scekic, who has more than 17,000 followers on Instagram, said a "serious guy" from London wanted to destroy the marriage of the tennis star and extort money from him.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Natalija Šćekić (@natalijaa55)

    According to the young woman, the alleged plotter wanted her to attend a party which the athlete recently threw to celebrate his record.

    "They were really preparing a hell of a plan. I was told to take Novak somewhere to an intimate place and film it all," Scekic told the newspaper.

    The young woman said she initially thought it was a joke and started laughing, but as the conversation continued she realised that the man was quite serious. Not only the man offered her money, Natalija claims, but he also promised the model a trip to wherever she wanted.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Natalija Šćekić (@natalijaa55)

    Natalija says she was left incensed after hearing the proposal and stormed out of the meeting.

    "At that moment I thought of hitting him, throwing water on him, but I restrained myself because we were in a public place," she said.

    The young woman says she hopes no girl agreed to take part in the extortion as that would be 'unfair' towards Djokovic, whom she described as Serbia’s "best ambassador" and "an exemplary man".

    Djokovic married his high-school sweetheart Jelena Ristić in 2013 and the couple has two kids. Allegations of infidelity have plagued the 18-time Grand Slam winner over the years. Each time Djokovic has categorically dismissed them. Last year he said the press had been interested in writing about bad things.

    "I understand that it is more interesting for people to read that Nole [Djokovic’s short nickname] and Jelena are getting divorced than that Nole and Jelena are in love. But that doesn’t affect Jelena and me because we love each other," the athlete said.

    Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic
    Sally Sha holds up a sign during a Stop Asian Hate rally at Discovery Green in downtown Houston, Texas on 20 March 2021.
    Stop Asian Hate: Protests Against Anti-Asian Violence in US
    Votre message a été envoyé!
