US Nurse Charged With Stealing Two Syringes of COVID-19 Vaccine - Reports

There currently three COVID-19 vaccines that have received emergency use authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Around 2 million vaccine doses are being administered in the US on a daily basis.

Saeedeh Elahi, a 41-year-old nurse, has been charged with trying to steal COVID-19 vaccines from the TCF Center in Detroit, Michigan. The TCF Center is a convention center located in downtown Detroit that is being used as a drive-thru vaccination clinic.

According to local police officials, the woman is accused of placing two syringes of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and two vaccination cards in her pocket while she was administering vaccines at the TCF Center on March 15, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Police reported to the scene after another nurse who saw Elahi put the vaccines in her pocket reported the incident to authorities.

Elahi has since been charged with one count of larceny in a building and is expected to be arraigned at the 36th District Court in downtown Detroit on Wednesday.

“There is simply no excuse for this alleged conduct,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worth said in a statement obtained by Click On Detroit.

“This past year has been extremely stressful for everyone. There is some light at the end of the tunnel because of the various vaccines. State and local governments have been doing their level best to get vaccines to as many people as possible. This case should send a loud and clear message that this conduct is criminal and will be taken seriously,” Worth added.

Police officers also retrieved the vaccinations from Elahi.

Hakim Berry, the city's chief operating officer, also told the Free Press on Tuesday that this is the first such incident at the site, which administers several thousand vaccinations daily.

"It was totally odd," he told the outlet. "It really didn't make any sense with the amount of vaccine coming into the area. I don't understand her motive."

At least 109,000 people have been vaccinated at the convention center since January 13.