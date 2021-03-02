Register
02 March 2021
    In this file photo Tiger Woods of the United States speaks to the media during a press conference before the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club on 7 August 2018 in St Louis, Missouri. - Tiger Woods is not facing charges of reckless driving after the car crash in which he suffered serious leg injuries, authorities said on 24 February 2021. A reckless driving charge has a lot of elements in it, this is purely an accident, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters.

    Tiger Woods Opens Up About 'Inner Demons', Weighs in on Golf Career Challenges in New Documentary

    The upcoming documentary had been filmed before the professional golfer suffered a devastating car accident that left him with open leg and ankle fractures.

    Tiger Woods, professional US golf player, has shared his struggles about his "inner demons" in a new documentary titled GOAT: The Greatest of all Time” which will air on Sunday, People magazine reported.

    In the film, excerpts of which were obtained by the magazine, the golfer reminisced about the early successes of his professional career when he became the youngest to win the Junior World Championships.

    "[It] showed me that I could play against the world’s best, even though I was only eight years old”, Woods, now 45, said.

    Nevertheless, with glory came greater challenges, Woods pondered, as golf is a sport where "no one’s gonna bail [you] out".

    "I have to overcome all my inner demons to perform... It’s not like … [you can have] a bad game and just sit out. We’re stuck out there by ourselves. And you have to figure it out. And that’s the difficulty about our sport, is no one’s gonna bail us out," the golfer remarked.

    The documentary is being released just after the legendary golfer made headlines suffering multiple injuries to his right leg because of a horrific car accident on 23 February. The golf star has yet to make any comment about his future career.

    Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies inspect the vehicle of golfer Tiger Woods, who was rushed to hospital after suffering multiple injuries, after it was involved in a single-vehicle accident in Los Angeles, California, U.S. February 23, 2021
    © REUTERS / GENE BLEVINS
    Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies inspect the vehicle of golfer Tiger Woods, who was rushed to hospital after suffering multiple injuries, after it was involved in a single-vehicle accident in Los Angeles, California, U.S. February 23, 2021
