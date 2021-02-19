Register
21:50 GMT19 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Kim Kardashian, left, and Kanye West arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

    Kim Kardashian Files for Divorce From Kanye West - Report

    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    132
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/06/1081662936_0:0:2958:1664_1200x675_80_0_0_7bd1981d26bc6c79939fa57bab8a0e0d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202102191082131361-kim-kardashian-files-for-divorce-from-kanye-west---report/

    American-Armenian media personality Kim Kardashian and American rapper Kanye West tied the knot in 2014. The two held a wedding in May 2014, one year after welcoming their first child together, North. The couple has three other children: Saint, born in 2015, Chicago, born in 2018, and Psalm, born in 2019.

    Kim Kardashian and Kanye West allegedly filed for divorce on Friday, TMZ first reported, after reports that the two had been living separate lives for many months.

    According to the outlet, Kardashian is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their four kids. Sources with direct knowledge have told TMZ that West is fine with the joint custody agreement and that both parents agree on co-parenting together. Both parties also appear to be in agreement over the prenuptial, with sources telling TMZ that the pair are close to reaching a property settlement agreement.

    The latest news comes one month after US confirmed that Kardashian and West were in settlement talks after the 40-year-old reality star had divorce lawyer Laura Wasser on "retainer" since summer 2020.

    “[Kim] will continue to focus on her business empire,” an insider told Us in January. “Kim has been in individual counseling and is at peace with where her life is headed.”

    According to sources, the pair's relationship took a turn for the worse after West launched his presidential campaign on July 4, 2020. Following the announcement of his presidential bid, West held an emotional campaign rally in South Carolina, where he tearfully revealed that he and Kardashian had considered an abortion when she was pregnant with their first child.

    "I almost killed my daughter ... So even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world, even when I didn't want to," he said at the time, Insider reported. "She stood up, and she protected that child."

    West, who struggles with bipolar disorder, has garnered media attention and speculation after having frequent public rants.

    In a statement posted days after West's rally, Kardashian addressed the rapper's struggle with bipolar disorder. The 43-year-old Grammy winner has been hospitalized for exhaustion and sleep deprivation multiple times and was placed in a psychiatric hold at a Los Angeles-area hospital in 2016.

    "Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," she wrote.

    "Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try," she added.

    In an interview with David Letterman in 2019, West also opened up about living with bipolar disorder.

    "I wouldn’t be able to explain that as much, you know, because I’m not a doctor. I can just tell you what I’m feeling at the time, and I feel a heightened connection with the universe when I’m ramping up," West said.

    This is Kardashian's third divorce, after previous marriages to basketball player Kris Humphries and songwriter Damon Thomas.

    Related:

    Kim Kardashian Has No Contact With Husband Kanye West, Plans to File for Divorce, Report Says
    Ex-Nanny Tells Media What Has Torn Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Marriage Apart
    Netizens Suspect 'Momager' Kris Jenner to be Behind Reports of Kim Kardashian Divorcing Kanye West
    Alleged Kim Kardashian Robber Rolls Out Tell-All Book, Shares Bizarre Details About Heist
    Kanye West Removed 500 Pairs of Shoes Out of Kardashian Home, Source Claims
    Tags:
    divorce, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse