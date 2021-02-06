Bodyguard Who Sued Kris Jenner For Sexual Abuse Claims She Grabbed His Genitals, Court Files Say

Marc McWilliams, who worked for the Kardashian family from 2017 and through 2018, has recalled “a particularly shocking” moment from a drive with his former boss, socialite Kris Jenner.

Kris Jenner’s former bodyguard, who is suing her for sexual harassment and battery, has now claimed she groped his crotch back in 2017, reaching out to his the genitals.

One-time rapper Marc McWilliams filed a $3million lawsuit against Jenner last September, alleging she touched his butt, jumped at any chance to expose herself to him, and moved to fire him when he ignored her saucy advances. More specifically, his original complaint claimed Kris was “repeatedly and frequently causing her body to come into intimate physical contact” with his body.

© AP Photo / Jordan Strauss Khloe Kardashian, from left, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner arrive at Cosmopolitan magazine's 50th birthday celebration on Oct. 12, 2015, in West Hollywood, Calif. After more than a decade, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” is ending its run

This week, he updated his lawsuit accusing the 65-year-old mother of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters of sexually assaulting him during a drive in her Bentley years ago.

McWilliams, 44, who worked as a security guard for the clan in 2017-2018, recalled in court files a “particularly shocking” incident on the morning of 22 October 2017, when Jenner expressed a wish to go out in her car, ordering him to sit in the front passenger seat.

As Jenner pulled off, “she began making comments to plaintiff [McWilliams] of a flirtatious and overtly sexual nature,” his attorney Sean Novak said in the filing seen by the Daily Mail.

“Without warning, Jenner placed her right hand on the inside upper left thigh and groin area of McWilliams in a manner that was overtly sexually offensive. She then caused her right hand to move up the upper, inner left thigh and groin, while caressing McWilliams,” the filing has it, stating that Jenner's right hand came into contact with his “inner groin and genital area” and that he was “shocked and offended”. The incident, involving Jenner’s “uninvited” sexual actions, purportedly made McWilliams suffer “physical and mental pain… illness… loss of sleep, depression and other health issues,” Novak wrote.

McWilliams, a founding member of the late Eighties group MGM - Musically Gifted Men - was subsequently suspended from working with Kris, but continued providing security for Kourtney Kardashian, who is also mentioned in passing in the filing, till he quit in September 2018.

The man claimed that after he was sacked, he endured “harassment, intimidation and otherwise threatening misconduct in an effort to dissuade or prevent (him) from bringing any form of action against defendants for their unlawful misconduct”.

‘Wrong & Scandalous’

In a statement to the Daily Mail, Michael Rhodes, Jenner's attorney, said his client “categorically rejects these new baseless claims”, adding that she has yet to be served.

Rhodes pointed to the fact that the complaint centres around events alleged to have occurred more than two years ago.

“The allegations are not only wrong and scandalous, but seem designed to coerce Ms Jenner into silence via a settlement. This will not happen,” the lawyer fumed, saying Jenner seriously intends to seek full vindication at trial to protect her “good name and reputation”, as she is “armed with evidence that will show the falsity of the claims being made”.

After McWilliams initially filed his lawsuit last September, Jenner's attorney then, Marty Singer, lashed out at it in a statement to the Daily Mail, saying:

“Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian vehemently deny the completely false claims made by former security guard Marc.”

He blasted his allegations as “absurd” and “fabricated and contrary to easily confirmed facts”, saying Kris has never acted inappropriately toward him.

“The security company stopped assigning McWilliams to work there after the guard was repeatedly caught sleeping in his car on the job,” the attorney explained.

