Natalie Portman Dismisses Pregnancy Rumours Started by NY Post, Accuses Tabloid of 'Bodyshaming'

US actress Natalie Portman has lashed out at Page Six, a gossip section of the New York Post, for spreading untrue pregnancy rumours.
The media outlet ran a story on Thursday claiming that Portman "seemingly has a baby bump" visible underneath a blue tank top, as she was spotted by paparazzi outside in Sydney.
An indignant Portman dismissed the claims in her Instagram and accused the tabloid of "bodyshaming".
The 39-year-old Israeli-born movie star is married to Benjamin Millepied, with whom she has two kids.
Her prominent roles include "Leon: The Professional", the "Star Wars" saga, "V for Vendetta", and "Black Swan". She is currently filming "Thor: Love and Thunder" in Australia after previously appearing in two "Thor" movies.
