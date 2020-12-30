Register
30 December 2020
    Charges are announced against Ghislaine Maxwell for her role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein in New York City, New York, U.S., July 2, 2020.

    Alleged Epstein Victim Says Ghislaine Maxwell Belongs Under 'Lock & Key' After 'Pimp' Loses Bail Bid

    Society
    British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, a former associate of the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was again denied bail on 28 December over fears that she was a flight risk and would attempt to escape from charges over her alleged involvement in the late financier's sexual abuse of underage girls.

    Convicted sex felon Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre on Wednesday claimed that the deceased tycoon's former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell is "where she belongs" and must remain "behind bars".

    ​The CEO of Victims Refuse Silence, a non-profit organisation established to "change the landscape of the war on sexual abuse and human trafficking" also tweeted her praise for the "amazing survivors" who have "shown what bravery looks like against wealthy tyranny".

    In this Aug. 27, 2019, photo, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who says she was trafficked by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, holds a news conference outside a Manhattan court where sexual assault claimants invited by a judge addressed a hearing following Epstein's jailhouse death in New York
    This came as the woman who was reportedly Jeffrey Epstein's "pimp" was denied bail again after a judge ruled that she remained a "flight risk", and "no conditions of release can reasonably assure the defendant's appearance at future proceedings".

    Judge Alison Nathan refused to alter her previous ruling on the case, saying that nothing submitted to the federal court in New York by Maxwell's legal team had prompted her to decide otherwise.

    Maxwell and her husband Scott Borgerson, a tech entrepreneur, had offered the court a $28.5 million (£21.1 million) bail package of property and assets to free her while she awaits trial for "procuring girls" for Epstein.
    The close associate of the deceased paedophile will now remain at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, New York until at least July next year when her trial is scheduled to take place.

    'Lynch Mob'

    The second denial of bail for Maxwell was condemned by Brian Basham, a British public relations executive coordinating "Operation Get Ghislaine Out".

    "It's grotesque and against the laws of natural justice. It's just wrong to deny somebody the chance to properly prepare for their defence. She's going to be locked up in prison for months now. The judge has given in to the lynch mob, that's what this is", said Basham.

    Basham, who insisted the court proceedings against Ghislaine Maxwell felt like a show trial, said the woman's lawyers would appeal the ruling "immediately".

    A previous attempt to have Maxwell released as part of a $5 million bail package similarly failed due to concerns that she presents a serious flight risk.

    'A Psychopath'

    Earlier in December one alleged victim of the Epstein sex trafficking ring urged against granting bail to Maxwell, The Sunday Times reported.

    Annie Farmer, 41, waived her right to anonymity, revealing that "she was ordered to strip naked and had her breasts groped by Maxwell at a remote US ranch owned by Epstein" when she was 16.

    "She has lived a life of privilege, abusing her position of power to live beyond the rules… She will not hesitate to leave the country irrespective of whether others will be on the hook financially for her actions because she lacks empathy and, therefore, simply does not care about hurting others", insisted Farmer.

    The alleged victim, a psychologist, in a statement released by US prosecutors referred to Epstein's "madam" as "a psychopath", arguing that Maxwell's abuse of her "and many other children and young women is evidence of her disregard for and violation of the rights of others".

    n this Sept. 2, 2000 file photo, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, driven by Britain's Prince Andrew leaves the wedding of a former girlfriend of the prince, Aurelia Cecil, at the Parish Church of St Michael in Compton Chamberlayne near Salisbury, England. The FBI said Thursday July 2, 2020, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested in New Hampshire.
    Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of publishing tycoon Robert Maxwell, has been accused of procuring three girls for Epstein between 1994 and 1997. She faces six federal charges brought against her, including sex trafficking, enticement of minors, and perjury.

    If convicted at a trial scheduled to take place in July 2021 the woman faces up to 35 years in prison.
    Maxwell, who claims that she "never observed Jeffrey having sex with a minor", has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against her.

    FILE - In this July 10, 2019 file photo, palm trees shade the Florida residence of Jeffrey Epstein in Palm Beach, Fla. The FBI said Thursday July 2, 2020, Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Epstein, has been arrested in New Hampshire. The court papers said Epstein's abuse of girls occurred at his Manhattan mansion and other residences in Palm Beach, Florida; Sante Fe, New Mexico and London. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
    Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in 2019 on suspicion of running a sex-trafficking ring by luring underage girls to his New York and Florida estates to attend sex parties.

    Epstein was found dead in his cell at Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Centre, with his death being ruled a suicide.

     

