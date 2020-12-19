Register
16:29 GMT19 December 2020
    Ghislaine Maxwell

    ‘No Ties to Prevent Fleeing’: Maxwell Was Divorcing Her Husband at Time of Arrest, Prosecutors Say

    © CC BY-SA 4.0 / Ghislaine Maxwell / Ghislaine Maxwell
    Convicted child sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein’s long-time friend Ghislaine Maxwell has offered – supposedly joining efforts with her extended family – an eye-watering $28.5 million to secure freedom in time for Christmas. However, prosecutors insist there are no conditions that would ensure she would not flee.

    Ghislaine Maxwell was “in the process of divorcing” her husband Scott Borgerson at the time of her arrest at a New Hampshire estate in July 2020, as follows from court documents cited by media. The revelation, the filing says, “undermines her assertion that her marriage is a tie that would keep her in the United States".

    “The fact that the defendant's spouse has only now come forward to support the defendant should be afforded little weight given that he refused to come forward at the time of her arrest”, the document concludes. According to it, Maxwell’s bail request, which US prosecutors on Friday called to turn down, “fails to establish sufficiently strong ties to the United States that would prevent her from fleeing”.

    According to the prosecution, the defendant’s assertions about her marital status and her husband’s efforts to get her released “do not address the plainly inconsistent statements” she has previously made, as documented in the Pretrial Services Report, about splitting up with Borgerson. The man is now reportedly “devastated” by his better half’s confinement, along with his kids, who had treated the socialite as their “proxy mother”.

    The plaintiffs, the three women that Maxwell was accused of procuring for sex for her long-time pal Jeffrey Epstein, have also reportedly urged a judge not to greenlight her release from custody, where she was put as a “substantial flight risk” straight after the detention.

    One of them, Annie Farmer, sent a heartfelt letter in which she asked the judge not to grant Maxwell bail, writing “not only on behalf of myself, but all of the other girls and young women who were victimized by Maxwell”.

    “I do not believe that will happen or that any of the women she exploited will see justice if she is released on bail. She has lived a life of privilege, abusing her position of power to live beyond the rules. Fleeing the country in order to escape once more would fit with her long history of anti-social behaviour”, she explained, warning the judge not to grant Epstein’s suspected “madam” bail. She went on to call Maxwell a “psychopath” and says that she has a “disregard for and violation of the rights of other”.

    Extradition Possibility

    Separately, the filing reportedly included a letter from the French Ministry of Justice that said the country would not extradite Ghislaine even if Maxwell, who is known to hold three passports - French, British, and American, signed an extradition waiver.

    “In any event, the principle of non-extradition of nationals is a principle of extradition law from which France has never deviated outside the framework of the European Union”, the letter noted.

    Maxwell’s finances were also a focal  point in the new filing, which suggested Maxwell had for the past five years been preoccupied with “moving the majority of her assets out of her name by funnelling them through trusts” to her husband Borgerson. 

    This led the prosecution to believe that the undertaking meant she had been trying to conceal her “true wealth” - supposedly about $3.4million of assets to her own name, omitting the assets that she had transferred to Borgerson. 

    Bail in Limbo

    On Friday, US prosecutors directed a legal filing to the District Court of Manhattan, insisting that due to the severity of Maxwell’s alleged crimes, she should by no means be allowed to leave the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Centre in New York after the detainee filed a second bail motion offering a hefty $28.5 million in exchange for her release. The first one was rejected in July, shortly after the arrest.

    Borgerson, a tech entrepreneur who reportedly stepped down as the chief executive of the shipping data company CargoMetrics in order not to be a “distraction” in the Maxwell case, is said to be ready to splash out $25 million, the rest of the financial guarantees are supposed to be covered by Maxwell's siblings, a Telegraph story has it.

    The socialite’s lawyers have requested a bail hearing on 21 December with the goal of having the 58-year-old out in time for Christmas. Amid widespread speculation over whether the second bail request would be complied with, the Federal Bureau of Prisons submitted a letter to Judge Alison Nathan that insisted Maxwell is being treated in the same way as other inmates at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, despite Maxwell's repeated complaints of her “uniquely onerous” conditions in the “hell-hole” confinement. 

    Officials explained in the files that she is being allowed out of her isolation cell for a period of 13 hours every day, and that she has a personal shower, access to two computers, as well as her own phone and TV.

    Maxwell faces six federal charges, being accused of procuring three girls for Epstein between 1994 and 1997 and perjuring herself in a separate civil case. If convicted, she will be put behind bars for up to 35 years. She has vehemently denied any impropriety in her actions, insisting she had distanced herself from Epstein long before his death in a prison cell, a month after the financier was arrested on new child sex trafficking charges.

