Ghislaine Maxwell's Lawyer Says Her Client 'Woken by Flashlight Every 15 Minutes' in Jail

Jeffrey Epstein's alleged madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, is woken up every 15 minutes in her jail cell to make sure that she is alive, Maxwell's lawyer, Bobbi Sternheim, said as quoted by The Sun.
"Despite non-stop in-cell camera surveillance, Ms Maxwell's sleep is disrupted every 15 minutes when she is awakened by a flashlight to ascertain whether she is breathing", Sternheim wrote in a letter on Tuesday.
The letter came as a response to Monday's filing by federal prosecutors, who said that Maxwell was quarantined as she could have been exposed to a coronavirus-positive staffer.
"Ms Maxwell has spent the entirely [sic] of her pretrial detention in de facto solitary confinement under the most restrictive conditions where she is excessively and invasively searched and is monitored 24 hours per day", the letter reads.
Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested by the FBI in July and is accused of bringing girls as young as 14 years old to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who allegedly killed himself in a jail cell last year.
She has denied any wrongdoing, claiming she had distanced herself from the disgraced financier more than ten years ago.
