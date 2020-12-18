Register
17:39 GMT18 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphone is seen during a media preview event in London, Tuesday April 16, 2019. Samsung is hoping the innovation of smartphones with folding screens reinvigorates the market.

    Samsung Reportedly Makes Its Way Into European 5G Struggle to Replace Huawei

    © AP Photo / Kelvin Chan
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    103
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107423/93/1074239330_0:197:3460:2143_1200x675_80_0_0_feb380847710a45a09d2b4b3bce374fd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202012181081504321-samsung-reportedly-makes-its-way-into-european-5g-struggle-to-replace-huawei/

    European operators may indeed be weighing different options to replace Huawei’s infrastructure in their 4G networks, which will underlie the upcoming 5G hardware. However, one of the stumbling blocks remains the whopping costs that this transfer is likely to carry.

    European mobile operators are reportedly starting to give weight to Samsung Electronics in the race to substitute Chinese telecoms giant Huawei as the main manufacturer of nascent 5G systems. In particular, as the South Korean firm inked a $6 billion deal with US giant Verizon in September, Spain’s Telefonica and France’s Orange have both held talks with it, company executives were cited by Reuters as saying.

    The reported negotiations came as the US had been going to great lengths to cut Huawei out of 5G projects that are supposed to lay the groundwork for cutting-edge services ranging from telemedicine all the way to labour automation in factories.

    But Samsung is still facing an uphill struggle for the opportunity to replace the Chinese giant, as operators are reportedly expressing concerns that the South Korean company's products will be incompatible with the existing 4G networks, almost half of which are built by Huawei, and it will become too pricey to fully replace them rather than just upgrade them.

    For instance, when Bell Canada moved to drop Huawei this year, analysts estimated the cost of replacing its 4G equipment at about $200 million over several years. The GSMA expects $1.14 trillion to be invested globally over five years, 78% of it on 5G.

    Dwelling on Samsung’s chances of replacing Huawei, Telefonica's Chief Technology Officer Enrique Blanco commented:

    “They need to be extremely competitive. The cost of swapping the 4G is an extra cost for Samsung so, even if you are inviting them, it is difficult for them to be competitive”.

    A Samsung spokesman hit back by saying the very idea that its equipment was not compatible with existing infrastructure was a real misconception, but stopped short of providing technical details. He declined to specify which European markets it was trying to enter, but said it hoped to repeat the progress it had already made in Asia and the Americas.

    In particular, Verizon widely uses Samsung for various parts of its vast US network. “We had done some trials with them and given them a few markets to see how they would work and, and then it worked well”, Verizon’s Chief Product Development Officer Nicola Palmer told Reuters, as Orange Chief Technology and Innovation Officer Michael Trabbia said he, too, was considering Samsung in Europe. Yet, he said that in France Orange had conducted tests and went for Nokia and Ericsson for local 5G projects instead.

    Huawei Non-Starter?

    Washington has over the past two years initiated a severe crackdown on Huawei, the top expected provider of good value-for-money 5G technology, citing national security concerns and claiming their infrastructure leaves backdoors for Beijing to spy on users of their gadgets. The claims have repeatedly been denied both by the Chinese authorities and Huawei’s top management, who invited independent checks, arguing that their ecosystem and all of their technologies are transparent.

    However, Washington moved to blacklist the company and required US firms dealing with Huawei to request individual permissions to continue their business ties with the Chinese tech giant. The Commerce Department is since understood to have repeatedly issued waivers to this end, with reports emerging earlier this year that the department had been seeking to expand legal powers to curb tech shipments to China, but faced resistance from other parts of the US government.

    Related:

    Samsung May Launch Its Flagship Phone Earlier to Outdo Huawei, Other Rivals, Reports Say
    Xiaomi Loses Top Spot in India's Smartphone Market to Samsung Amid 'Boycott Made in China' Drive
    Trusted Vendors? Ericsson Sues Samsung for Unpaid Royalties, Contract Disputes in Major Telecoms Row
    Tags:
    US, Huawei, 5G, EU, Samsung
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Night Life in Wuhan as City Returns to Normalcy Year After COVID Outbreak
    Night Life in Wuhan as City Returns to Normalcy Year After COVID Outbreak
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse