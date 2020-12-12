Register
13:29 GMT12 December 2020
    Ghislaine Maxwell

    'Evil': Ghislaine Maxwell's Stepchildren Were Reportedly Devastated by Their 'Proxy Mother's' Arrest

    © Photo : YouTube/ Westchester Digital Summit
    Society
    by
    0 02
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107788/24/1077882432_0:-1:1389:781_1200x675_80_0_0_1a8e2aa0b39a9360e1bc79bc9a627c6a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202012121081438143-evil-ghislaine-maxwells-stepchildren-were-reportedly-devastated-by-their-proxy-mothers-arrest/

    Jeffrey Epstein's suspected "madam" and close associate Ghislaine Maxwell is now said to be readying to spend lavishly on bail to secure her freedom in time for the Christmas holidays, and her family is supposedly extending a helping hand.

    Ghislaine Maxwell's stepchildren were devastated by her arrest in July because they viewed her as their "proxy mother", the Daily Mail reported citing one of her representatives, PR executive Brian Basham.

    He said the allegations around her name came as a complete shock to the children from Maxwell's husband's, businessman Scott Borgerson's, previous marriage - a 13-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter.

    "They had been living in perfect harmony until this broke. I'm told Scott's kids have had to be taken out of school because of all the attention", UK-based Basham, who is currently coordinating efforts to set Maxwell free, shared, stressing the kids are no less devastated than their father.

    When they would come to stay with their father, she would reportedly be there, readily make lunch and drive them to school from a $2.4 million home in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts, where Maxwell and Borgerson supposedly moved to after the businessman's divorce.

    In this June 5, 1991 file photo, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell arrives at Epsom Racecourse. The FBI said Thursday July 2, 2020, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested in New Hampshire.
    © AP Photo / Jim James
    Ghislaine Maxwell to Reportedly Offer $30 Million Bail to Gain Freedom Before Christmas

    Basham went on to shred the rumours that Maxwell fled the US in August after her former partner and close friend Jeffrey Epstein was arrested and then found dead in his Manhattan prison cell "because she thinks she's innocent".
    Maxwell's associate said the prosecution of the British socialite for suspected recruitment of underage "sex slaves" for the disgraced billionaire was utterly obnoxious.

    "This is evil….it's like something out of North Korea, not America”, he said, portraying her as a mother living a well-balanced family life, in stark contrast to the plaintiffs' testimonies and affidavits.

    On Friday, The Telegraph reported that Ghislaine Maxwell's inner circle, namely her now formally mentioned husband Scott Borgerson, who, Basham remarked, she must have married in 2016, is set to splash out a staggering $30 million in bail money to secure her freedom in time for Christmas.

    The media outlet cited the socialite's friends as ripping the US authorities for "demonising" her to disguise their own "incompetence and embarrassment" over the death of Epstein, who years before new allegations of sex trafficking and his demise had been convicted of soliciting an underage girl for sex.

    FILE - In this July 10, 2019 file photo, palm trees shade the Florida residence of Jeffrey Epstein in Palm Beach, Fla. The FBI said Thursday July 2, 2020, Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Epstein, has been arrested in New Hampshire. The court papers said Epstein's abuse of girls occurred at his Manhattan mansion and other residences in Palm Beach, Florida; Sante Fe, New Mexico and London. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
    © AP Photo / Wilfredo Lee
    FILE - In this July 10, 2019 file photo, palm trees shade the Florida residence of Jeffrey Epstein in Palm Beach, Fla. The FBI said Thursday July 2, 2020, Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Epstein, has been arrested in New Hampshire. The court papers said Epstein's abuse of girls occurred at his Manhattan mansion and other residences in Palm Beach, Florida; Sante Fe, New Mexico and London. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

    Borgerson is reportedly deeply concerned about her having stayed in Brooklyn custody for over five months, since she was busted at her New Hampshire estate, and being kept in "uniquely onerous" conditions.

    While Borgerson himself, a tech entrepreneur who reportedly stepped down as the chief executive of the shipping data company CargoMetrics not long ago to avoid being a "distraction", is ready to offer $25 million, the rest of the financial guarantees will be covered by Maxwell's siblings, The Telegraph report has it.

    Multimedia artist Katelyn Kopenhaver, right, with help from her brother Brent Kopenhaver, unfurls a banner reading [Jefferey] Epstein is the worst kind of virus, outside federal court where a judge held a bail hearing by video for Epstein's former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in New York.
    © AP Photo / Bebeto Matthews
    Multimedia artist Katelyn Kopenhaver, right, with help from her brother Brent Kopenhaver, unfurls a banner reading "[Jefferey] Epstein is the worst kind of virus," outside federal court where a judge held a bail hearing by video for Epstein's former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in New York.

    Her first request for bail - with $5 million as a guarantee fund - back in July was turned down by US District Court Judge Alison Nathan. Now, apart from a hefty sum, the socialite and Epstein's suspected "madam" is reportedly prepared to give up her three passports - French, British, and American – and to fully subject herself to home confinement.

    In six federal charges brought against her, the socialite is accused of procuring three girls for Epstein between 1994 and 1997 and perjuring herself in a separate civil case. If found guilty during the trial next summer, Maxwell, the daughter of the notorious late media tycoon Robert Maxwell, who was found to have misappropriated the Mirror Group pension fund, may be imprisoned for 35 years.

    Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in New York
    © AP Photo / John Minchillo
    Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in New York

    She has denied the allegations implicating her in Epstein's "sex trafficking ring", saying, as per her reported deposition files, she had "a friendly relationship" with the financier but she "never observed Jeffrey having sex with a minor".

