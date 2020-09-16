Photos from ‘Orgy Isle’ Show Epstein Cavorting with Girls Allegedly Linked with Sex Trafficking Ring

Convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein died under mysterious circumstances in a New York prison cell last year while awaiting trial over charges of trafficking underage girls. As authorities seek to hunt down the disgraced billionaire’s alleged accomplices, various sources have reportedly been offering details of the tycoon’s behind-the-scenes life.

Perverted financier Jeffrey Epstein spent at least an hour every day watching X-rated footage while working out in the company of attractive young women at his private Caribbean island, according to a spate of newly-shared photos published by the Daily Mail.

The late tycoon, who was arrested in July 2019 on charges of trafficking underage girls at his New York and Florida estate to attend sex parties, and faced a prison sentence of up to 45 years, was discovered dead in his prison cell on 10 August 2019. Details have since been emerging, ostensibly shedding light on the convicted paedophile’s life on his private Caribbean island of Little St James.

The financier, who reportedly demanded sex three times a day, would ride his exercise bike while watching explicit episodes of Girls Gone Wild, featuring bare-breasted college girls, for “inspiration”, according to a source who spent time on what was dubbed by locals as “Orgy Island”, writes the outlet.

“Jeffrey loved to work out in his personal gym on the island. It was huge, about 3,000 square feet in size. There was an area to do ballet in and a Pilates machine, which was something he was into for a bit,” an insider is quoted as saying.

Possible Associates?

In the new photos, Epstein is shown surrounded by nubile young women, including associate Sarah Kellen and Yugoslavian model Nadia Marcinkova, who have been suggested as possible participants of his sex trafficking ring. There is no information as to when the images were taken. One image shows Epstein jet skiing with bikini-clad Sarah Kellen, who is hugging him tightly.

The now 41-year old Kellen was in Epstein’s employ for 10 years, and has been dubbed his associate Ghislaine Maxwell's “second in command”, or “lieutenant.”

Recall that the Epstein indictment references three female employees who helped him recruit and abuse minors.



Recall that the Epstein indictment references three female employees who helped him recruit and abuse minors.

We suspect this refers to Ghislaine Maxwell, Sarah Kellen, and Nada Marcinkova.

​An insider claimed Epstein and Maxwell were extremely close with Kellen.

“She was his shadow. She stayed close to him at all times, with her notebook that was colour coordinated, and she was constantly taking notes about anything that he wanted,” said sources.

In a previous interview with the Daily Mail, Kellen’s parents were cited as fearing that she might be the next person arrested in the sex trafficking ring after Maxwell.

The 58-year-old socialite was arrested on 2 July and charged with recruiting and grooming alleged victims to be abused by Epstein, with one as young as 14 years old. If found guilty, Maxwell could face up to 35 years behind bars.

Epstein’s former lover has pleaded not guilty, and will go on trial in July 2021.

Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in New York

In another image, Epstein is seemingly conducting business in a bathrobe with Yugoslavian model Nadia Marcinkova seated by his side. An insider claims that the two enjoyed a “romantic relationship”.

Marcinkova, 34, who is now an airline pilot, was believed to have shared a “deep and close bond” with Epstein.

“Nadia and Jeffrey seemed to really love each other. It was as if they had a romantic relationship. They were affectionate to each other, often holding hands,” an insider is quoted as saying.

Another picture shows the deceased billionaire out on a hike with three unidentified women.

Opulent Hideaway

The new photos offer a more detailed glimpse at the lavish hideaway of the paedophile.

The luxurious island property featured swimming pools, private bungalows, a helipad and a private boat dock.

An insider said that everything catered to the women's needs, with bedrooms supplying any beauty product that a girl could wish for.

The insider was cited as describing the wardrobes in the bedrooms as offering three or four different style dresses in several different colours, with basic standard sizes to fit anybody.

“On reflection it's extremely creepy that he was trying to accommodate anybody of any size,” said the source, according to the publication.

Meals on the island were cooked by a private chef, who came up with new recipes every day.

The retreat offered guests a selection of different hiking trails, a giant trampoline off the dock, snorkelling, swimming and jet-skiing facilities. For those seeking solitude, there were bungalows and individual cabins with beds in them.

The estate was said to have been purchased in 1998 for $7.95 million, with claims that American politicians, Hollywood stars and world dignitaries such as the now-disgraced Prince Andrew visited the island as Epstein’s guests.

Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell. This photo was included in an affidavit in which Giuffre alleged that she was directed to have sex with Andrew

Jeffrey Epstein has been accused of trafficking girls as young as 12 to the island.

‘Exuded Power’

The insider who visited the island claimed that Jeffrey Epstein exuded power.

This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffrey Epstein. British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested by the FBI on Thursday, July 2, 2020, on charges she helped procure underage sex partners for the financier

“I have never met such a self-assured confident person in my life and it was rightfully so, because he was so powerful and he knew it. He exuded a level of confidence and security in himself. It was a little bit intimidating. He didn't feel the need to prove himself to anybody.”

The source claimed that Epstein was very pensive, quiet, “almost playful like a child”, defying the notion of him now as a “Jekyll and Hyde character”.