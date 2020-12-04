Register
20:24 GMT04 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    LPN Yeonis Jean Jacques administers a COVID-19 test to a woman, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Lawrence, Mass.

    Top Health Expert Fauci Warns January Will Be ‘Terrible’ as US COVID-19 Hospitalizations Spike

    © AP Photo / Elise Amendola
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    103
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/04/1081363860_0:144:3072:1872_1200x675_80_0_0_04d456b0b7fe4bc3d9e60d490cba8c0a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202012041081363889-top-health-expert-fauci-warns-january-will-be-terrible-as-us-covid-19-hospitalizations-spike/

    With a positivity ratio of 10.67%, the US counted an additional 217,664 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the nation’s total case tally since the start of the pandemic past 14 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Health experts have warned that the holiday season is likely to prompt numbers to surge even further.

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the US’ National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease and who also serves as a member of the White House coronavirus task force, warned on Friday that the month of “January is going to be terrible,” largely as a result of families gathering for holiday celebrations.

    "I think January is going to be terrible because you're going to have the Thanksgiving surge superimposed upon the Christmas surge,” Fauci said during an interview with Newsweek. “So it's entirely conceivable that January could be the worst."

    "At least two to 2.5 weeks, maybe even three, between two and three weeks from when the travel [for Thanksgiving] started, that's when you're going to see the peaks," Fauci explained, adding that he has no doubts that COVID-19 hospitalizations and the death toll will worsen in the coming weeks.

    “I hate to say that, but it's the truth and the reality.”

    Fauci’s warnings come as the US spent much of the week breaking records in regards to COVID-19 tallies. The latest data compiled by the COVID Tracking Project notes that the US recorded all-time highs in daily new case count and in hospitalizations on Thursday, as about 100,667 individuals were in hospitals. 

    Of the hospitalizations, an estimated 19,442 individuals have been transferred to intensive care units, and another 6,867 Americans have been placed on ventilator assistance.

    However, Fauci isn’t the only health official painting a dire picture of what’s to come. 

    Forecasts submitted to the US Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) earlier this week by 25 modeling groups found that anywhere between 690,000 and 1.7 million new COVID-19 cases may be documented during the week ending December 26. 

    As for COVID-19-related deaths, forecasts from 37 modeling groups predicted that over the next four weeks the overall death toll in the US could rise to between 303,000 and 329,000 individuals, with as many as 19,500 deaths being reported in the week ending December 26.

    At present, California remains to be the US state with the highest daily tally of documented COVID-19 cases, recording some 21,368 cases on Thursday. In order, the Golden State was followed by Texas, Pennsylvania, Illinois and Florida.

    In fact, with California becoming the nation’s latest coronavirus hotspot, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide stay-at-home order on Thursday, with hopes that the measure would hinder the disease’s spread as well as provide relief to the state’s hospitals, which have increasingly been approaching capacity limits.

    Related:

    Over $3.6 Mln COVID-19 Relief Aid Given to Businesses Associated with Trump, Kushner, Report Claims
    COVID-19 Relief Activists Bombard Houses of Republican Senators With Bodybags
    Pfizer to Only Get Half of COVID-19 Vaccines Out This Year Due to Logistics, Reports Claim
    Facebook to Remove 'Misinformation' and 'Conspiracy Theories' on COVID-19 Vaccines
    Tags:
    cases, death toll, CDC, Anthony Fauci, COVID-19, January, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People rollerblade along the beach a day before renewed restrictions due to a surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Los Angeles, California, 29 November 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 28 November - 4 December
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse