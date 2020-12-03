Register
    FILE PHOTO: A research scientist works inside a laboratory of India's Serum Institute, the world's largest maker of vaccines, which is working on vaccines against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Pune, India, May 18, 2020. Picture taken May 18, 2020

    Coronavirus Live Updates: Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises to Over 9.5 Million

    © REUTERS / Euan Rocha
    The global death toll from the coronavirus is now over 1.49 million, while the overall tally is more than 64.4 million. The most affected nations are the US (13.9 million infected, 273,000 deaths), India (9.5 million cases, 138,000 fatalities), and Brazil (6.4 million cases, and over 174,000 deaths).

    In several countries medical centres have already filed for approval of their coronavirus vaccines to start the vaccination process soon. While BioNTech and Pfizer are expecting approval of their drug in the United Kingdom and the European Union, Russia's Sputnik V has been received by 100,000 individuals, showing over 95% efficacy.

    Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

    06:02

      COVID-19 Vaccine: UK Jumps on Pfizer-BioNTech's Bandwagon While Moderna, AstraZeneca Lagging Behind

      Vials with a sticker reading, COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020

      COVID-19 Vaccine: UK Jumps on Pfizer-BioNTech's Bandwagon While Moderna, AstraZeneca Lagging Behind

      The UK has become the first country to license the vaccine developed by the American pharma giant Pfizer in collaboration with German biotechnology company BioNTech. International virology experts have discussed new vaccines entering the market, their efficacy, and ability to curb the spread of COVID.
    05:17

      Australia Plans to Start COVID-19 Vaccination in March 2021 – Reports

      MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The mass vaccination of Australian citizens against the coronavirus will start in March 2021, media reported on Thursday citing Health Minister Greg Hunt.

      Hunt told reporters that doctors and senior citizens would be the first to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the broadcaster 7News reported.

    04:48

      Over $3.6 Mln COVID-19 Relief Aid Given to Businesses Associated With Trump, Kushner, Report Claims

      President Donald Trump walks with his granddaughter Arabella Kushner on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020

      Over $3.6 Mln COVID-19 Relief Aid Given to Businesses Associated with Trump, Kushner, Report Claims

      The US Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) were initiated as primary sources of support given by the US government to small business amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and the main means of the CARES act, worth some $2.2 trillion, approved by Congress and the US president in March.
    04:44

      Brazil to Receive 15 Mln Doses of AstraZeneca's COVID Vaccine in January-February

    Coronavirus Live Updates: Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises to Over 9.5 Million
