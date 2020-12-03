Coronavirus Live Updates: Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises to Over 9.5 Million

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.
By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.
You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.
The global death toll from the coronavirus is now over 1.49 million, while the overall tally is more than 64.4 million. The most affected nations are the US (13.9 million infected, 273,000 deaths), India (9.5 million cases, 138,000 fatalities), and Brazil (6.4 million cases, and over 174,000 deaths).
In several countries medical centres have already filed for approval of their coronavirus vaccines to start the vaccination process soon. While BioNTech and Pfizer are expecting approval of their drug in the United Kingdom and the European Union, Russia's Sputnik V has been received by 100,000 individuals, showing over 95% efficacy.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
New messages
06:02
COVID-19 Vaccine: UK Jumps on Pfizer-BioNTech's Bandwagon While Moderna, AstraZeneca Lagging Behind
COVID-19 Vaccine: UK Jumps on Pfizer-BioNTech's Bandwagon While Moderna, AstraZeneca Lagging Behind
The UK has become the first country to license the vaccine developed by the American pharma giant Pfizer in collaboration with German biotechnology company BioNTech. International virology experts have discussed new vaccines entering the market, their efficacy, and ability to curb the spread of COVID.
Australia Plans to Start COVID-19 Vaccination in March 2021 – Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The mass vaccination of Australian citizens against the coronavirus will start in March 2021, media reported on Thursday citing Health Minister Greg Hunt.
Hunt told reporters that doctors and senior citizens would be the first to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the broadcaster 7News reported.
04:48
Over $3.6 Mln COVID-19 Relief Aid Given to Businesses Associated With Trump, Kushner, Report Claims
Over $3.6 Mln COVID-19 Relief Aid Given to Businesses Associated with Trump, Kushner, Report Claims
The US Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) were initiated as primary sources of support given by the US government to small business amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and the main means of the CARES act, worth some $2.2 trillion, approved by Congress and the US president in March.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
does not correspond with the subject of the post;
promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
contains links to viruses and malicious software;
is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
“floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
All comments
Show new comments (0)