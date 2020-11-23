'A Blessing to Us All ': Co-Creator of Ice Bucket Challenge Dies at 37

The Ice Bucket Challenge, also known as the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, was created in 2014 to promote awareness of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The activity involves dropping a bucket filled with ice water over a person's head while being filmed. The individual then nominates three people to do the same thing within 24 hours.

On Sunday, Pat Quinn, one of the creators of the viral challenge, passed away at the age of 37 due to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, surrounded by family and friends, according to his Facebook page.

Quinn's loved ones posted a grieving message on his page saying that they would always remember him for his inspiration and courage in his tireless fight against the disease.

"It is with great sadness that we must share the passing of Patrick early this morning. He was a blessing to us all in so many ways. We will always remember him for his inspiration and courage in his tireless fight against ALS", the Quinn for the Win post reads.

The ALS association expressed their condolences on the passing of the challenge co-founder.

(1/4) We are deeply saddened to share that Pat Quinn, co-founder of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge passed away at the age of 37. Pat was diagnosed with ALS in 2013 and went on to help popularize the greatest social media campaign in history. pic.twitter.com/c5PiZHRZbE — The ALS Association (@alsassociation) November 22, 2020

In March 2013, Quinn was diagnosed with the lingering incurable disease and, with the support of his family, started a Quinn for the Win Facebook page to fight back against ALS. In summer 2014, Quinn, together with Chris Kennedy and Pete Frates, created the viral Ice Bucket Challenge, helping to raise more than $115 million for the ALS Association. Over 17 million people participated in the challenge worldwide, including celebrities from Oprah and LeBron James to Bill Gates and former US President George W. Bush.

In 2019 Pete Frates, the inspiration behind the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, died at the age of 34 after his own heroic battle with ALS.