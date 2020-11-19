Thousand and Counting: British Host Reveals How Many Penises She's Seen Throughout Her Career

Since airing in 2016, Channel 4’s ‘Naked Attraction’ has become a one-of-a-kind dating show, featuring love-seeking contestants in their birthday-suits, completely naked.

‘Naked Attraction’ host Anna Richardson revealed that she had seen nearly a thousand male sex organs in recent years while airing her jaw-dropping dating programme.

“I love it, it’s my favourite ever show,” the English host said while appearing on set of Steph’s Packed Lunch.

Describing herself as “the David Attenborough of filth”, in a reference to the legendary English historian and broadcaster, Richardson admitted that she has worked out that “over the last few years I must have seen about a thousand willies.”

​Naked Attraction first aired on UK’s Channel 4 in July 2016 and has since been hosted by Richardson. The show sees six naked singletons being observed and gradually eliminated by a clothed person, as different parts of their bodies are revealed in each round, from the bottom up. When only two participants are left, the choosing person is also then forced to undress before making the final decision. The two then go on a date – this time, fully clothed.

The show has received both strong criticism for displaying nudity and a wave of unspeakable admiration from the most devoted fans, suggesting that natural underpinnings and animal instincts were crucial when making a decision about dating.

During Steph’s Packed Lunch, Richardson recalled one of the most memorable moments from her show, when in 2019 a choosing contestant started playing “The Lord is My Shepherd” in front of the naked males.

“She got these poor naked guys in the pods to writhe along. She broke the internet – she was extraordinary,” the programme’s host shared.

Another one-to-remember moment has recently occurred on the show, when a sexually unexperienced participant ran off the set after seeing a bunch of naked women in front of him.