Robbie Williams Has Been Abducted by Aliens, British 'UFO Victim' Claims

British singer Robbie Williams was abducted by aliens - a man, who claimed he was taken at the same time, told the Daily Star. According to Russ Kellett, he was snatched on the outskirts of Bradford back in 1999, when riding his motorbike in a place called Druid's Altar.
"The next thing I knew I was on a chair and had something put down my throat and something was injected into the back of my neck. I was panicking. I was taken into a different room and given a uniform and weapons. And I was made to stand in line. Obviously I was thinking, 'Where the hell am I?'", he told the tabloid.
"I said, 'Don't I know you from somewhere?' He replied, 'I don't know'. Then I was told, 'Get back in line'. I didn't see him again after that, but I am sure it was Robbie Williams. We only spoke briefly, but it was definitely him", Kellett added.
He also said that the creatures holding them were 10-feet-tall, bald, and definitely non-human.
Williams didn't deny the story but refused to comment on it.
In 2018, the singer claimed he had met a UFO, saying it came so close that he "could've hit it with a tennis ball".
