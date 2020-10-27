Russian MyOffice Software Becomes Available on Huawei, Honor Devices

"MyOffice will participate in the creation of an ecosystem for Ascend and Kunpeng software and hardware systems, and will start to adapt MyOffice products to Huawei mobile, server and desktop platforms designed for Huawei and Honor devices", the NCT said.
Director of Huawei's intelligent computing systems department Lu Yu said that this agreement opened new opportunities for the implementation of the company’s strategy, in which office software played a key role.
"Document editors and e-mail assistants are necessary for every user, whether for a school student or corporations’ staff", Lu said.
MyOffice is the first Russian software developer to publish its application on AppGallery (Huawei Mobile Services). The users of Huawei and Honor devices can install it and they will automatically receive updates.
MyOffice application allows users to create, edit and read documents, count with tables and present slide shows. The application is available in 44 countries. According to the NCT’s head, MyOffice is especially popular in Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Belarus and Italy.
