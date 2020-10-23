Blake Lively Giggles at First-Time US Voter Husband Ryan Reynolds

Both actors shared one and the same picture on Instagram to mark their early voting in the run-up to the US election.

The celeb couple Blake Lively and her Canadian-born husband Ryan Reynolds has taken to Instagram to celebrate the first time Reynolds has voted in a US presidential election, and lots of space was reserved for irony.

43-year-old Reynolds, who was born in Vancouver before becoming a naturalised US citizen in 2018, posted a joint picture of himself and Lively, aged 33, holding their ballots with a heartfelt caption:

“This is my first time voting in America. I’d like to thank my wife Blake for making my first time so gentle and loving. It was super scary at first, then exciting and now I’m a little tired. But proud”, he reported on their early voting with a respective hashtag encouraging their subscribers to do the same.

Lively shared the same picture, alongside a cheeky caption, but drew some shoes over her bare feet, which could be noticed by any layman celebrity observer:

“It was Ryan’s first time. He was understandably scared. It all happened so fast. Like, REALLY fast. He wept. I pretended to weep. Then he called all his friend”, the Gossip Girl actress wrote.

She went on to acknowledge her lack of footwear, then posting another picture of her drawn-on shoes: “@louboutinworld are you hiring? Barefoot iPhone doodler with vast experience avail. Impressive resume upon request”, she captioned the picture, tongue-in-cheek.

The US presidential poll is slated for 3 November, but more than 50 million citizens, of an estimated 240 million-strong eligible electorate, have so far voted early.

President Donald Trump and his rival, Democratic nominee Joe Biden concluded their final presidential debate on Thursday night.