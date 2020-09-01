Video: Off-Duty US Cop Caught Slashing Tires of Parked Cars, Probe Launched

According to a report by local outlet Fox56, the officer, whose name has not yet been revealed, slashed between three and five tires on Saturday night.
The officer has been suspended with pay while an investigation is conducted by the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office to avoid a conflict of interest with the police department.
"We will investigate every matter. I am very confident we will handle it the right way. I have full confidence in our police department. I have full confidence in the state police," Pittston Mayor Mike Lombardo said in a recent statement to local outlet WNEP.
"I would describe him [the cop] as a good, responsible officer who did his job. With younger officers coming on, I think he was always someone who worked with them. When I was called and found out who it was, I was shocked," the mayor added.The cop, who was off duty at the time of the incident, is believed to have used a knife to slash the tires of several cars. Lombardo also confirmed that alcohol was involved and that charges will be filed against the officer.
Lombardo also dispelled rumors that the officer was driven to slash the tires following a dispute inside a restaurant."He was outside. He did not have any altercation with anybody either being served in the restaurant or associated with the
restaurant," the mayor explained.
The officer’s identity will be released to the public after charges are filed.
All comments
Show new comments (0)