John McAffee Claims He is Unable to Get COVID-19 Because He Licks Own Shoes and Grocery Carts

Despite that the infectious disease has killed over 750,000 people worldwide and could cause severe long-term health effects, many continue to downplay the risk of the COVID-19 pandemic and, in some countries, including the United States with its record-high death toll, people continue to claim that the virus is a hoax.

John McAfee, the creator of one of the most famous antivirus software applications that made him a multimillionaire, claims that he is unable to get the coronavirus although he attempted to contract the disease by licking the handles of grocery carts and the bottoms of his shoes.

Despite my efforts (licking handles of grocery carts, bottom of my shoes, etc.) I'm unable to get Coronavirus to challenge me.



Testing continually shows a valid test (Control line) and neither active antibodies (M) nor past infection (G).



Maybe 'cause the WHO stats are correct. pic.twitter.com/MwPL3ks4Vv — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) August 13, 2020

​After his claim was questioned by social media users, McAfee recorded video of himself licking the bottom of his shoe. [Warning the video contains strong language.]

People claimed the shoe I was shown licking in my prior tweet had been disinfected.a



Lmfao!



They clearly had not Googled me.



My immune system is made of steel BECAUSE I do things like this: pic.twitter.com/FOcbEA2OPN — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) August 13, 2020

​The eccentric programmer, who once promised to eat his own penis on television if the price of bitcoins did not rise above $500,000 by 2020, expressed doubt that the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is real, saying he has "been searching high and low for it since it began".

After netizens voiced concern that McAfee could become ill with other diseases after his attempts to contract COVID-19, the entrepreneur said he has been licking grocery carts his entire life, as the purported habit is thought to be helpful to the human immune system.

I'm doing that for real. I'm 75. Been doing similar my whole life. Which is why I never get colds, flu or illness of any kind.



It's called building your immune system. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) August 13, 2020

​McAfee is no stranger to controversy, claiming 47 biological children, declaring that taxes are illegal and accusing the CIA of a conspiracy to have him killed.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which, according to Johns Hopkins University data has currently infected at least 20.7 million worldwide and killed over 750,000, has sparked numerous conspiracy theories. According to one, the virus is a hoax and safety measures introduced by authorities are in fact a form of population control.

In the United states, the country hardest hit by the ongoing spread of the deadly disease, some people have organized so-called 'COVID parties' which have repeatedly resulted in increased numbers of infections.