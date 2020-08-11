Las Vegas Officials Shut Down Mrs Nevada Beauty Pageant for Violating COVID-19 Restrictions

On 9 August, the City of Las Vegas Business Licensing shut down the Mrs Nevada beauty contest after the crowd size exceeded 50 people, which is a violation of Nevada's mandates imposed to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Police, along with officials from the Las Vegas Department of Business Licensing, stormed Ahern Hotel and shut down the event following reports that there were over 200 people in attendance. In order to save the pageant, the organisers asked all guests that were not participants or directly involved with the event to leave.
"Business Licensing accompanied by Metro Police did visit the property tonight and the event was stopped. Earlier in the weekend the city attempted to notify the Ahern Hotel that the pageant would violate the governor’s directives, but our licensing officer was escorted off property by hotel security", city spokesman Jace Radke said in a statement.
Alright friends and family. The governor just shut down the pageant for spectators. The show is going to go on but without an audience. It will be streamed On Instagram live @mrsnevadaamerica You are all welcome to jump on and show your support for my wife, @emily.cress .
A video showing the moment when the organisers had to ask visitors to leave has emerged online.
VIDEO: The moment @CityOfLasVegas business licensing shut down tonight's Mrs. Nevada pageant. (Video: Abingdon Mullin) | Story: https://t.co/joboY4xnPy pic.twitter.com/uqLnH1jbbO— KTNV Action News (@KTNV) August 10, 2020
Currently, public and private gatherings are limited in the state of Nevada to 50 people or fewer and visitors must wear face masks.
After the spectators left the building, the event resumed behind closed doors, with actress Ashley Tesoro, 37, becoming the winner.
