From Jennifer Aniston to Bella Thorne: Celebrities Join Women Supporting Women Instagram Challenge

Celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Bella Thorne, Victoria Beckham, and others have joined the "Women Supporting Women" challenge.
In order to encourage positivity and female empowerment amid the COVID-19 pandemic, women have been posting monochrome images of themselves on Instagram and inspiring friends to do the same, using the hashtag #womensupportingwomen, #blackandwhitechallenge, or captioning their photos with the phrase "challenge accepted".
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Challenge accepted! Thank you for the nomination @nicolaannepeltz ❤️ empowering women has always been at the heart of VB. I’ll be nominating all the inspirational women in my life (of which there are many!) x vb #blackandwhitechallenge #womensupportingwomen Photo by @lachlanbailey for @britishvogue
"Thank you to all the brilliant and beautiful women in my life who sent the most uplifting messages today", Jennifer Aniston wrote on Instagram.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Thank you to all the brilliant and beautiful women in my life who sent the most uplifting messages today. Truth be told, I don’t really understand this #challengeaccepted thing…but who doesn't love good reason to support women! Soooo…. challenge accepted! ⠀ ⠀ And while I have you here, maybe the best way we can support other women is to REGISTER TO VOTE for the issues that affect women. Encourage all your friends, girlfriends, sisters, moms, daughters to do the same. The election is right around the corner, and we need to look out for each other AND love each other! 👩🏽🤝👩🏻👩🏻🤝👩🏼👭🏽👩🏿🤝👩🏼❤️
It's unclear how the photo challenge started, but the hashtag #womensupportingwomen gives over six million hits on Instagram, while #blackandwhitechallenge has over one million results.
All comments
Show new comments (0)