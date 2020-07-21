Jennifer Aniston Posts Heartbreaking Photo of Friend in Hospital Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Friends' star Jennifer Aniston has shared a photo of a family friend that shows his distressing experience with COVID-19 in an attempt to encourage people to take precautions against the virus.
The man in the photo is lying in a hospital bed intubated and unconscious. According to Aniston, the photo was taken in April, but he has now nearly recovered from the disease.
"Just think about those who've already suffered through this horrible virus. Do it for your family. And most of all yourself. Covid affects all ages", she wrote on her Instagram page.
The actress stressed that no one can outrun the virus, urging people to "wear a damn mask".
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
This is our friend Kevin. Perfectly healthy, not one underlying health issue. This is Covid. This is real. ⠀ ⠀ We can't be so naive to think we can outrun this...if we want this to end, and we do, right? The one step we can take is PLEASE #wearadamnmask.⠀ ⠀ Just think about those who've already suffered through this horrible virus. Do it for your family. And most of all yourself. Covid affects all ages. PS this photo was taken in early April (he gave me permission to post!). Thank god he has almost recovered now. Thank you all for your prayers 🙏🏼❤️
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, actors and Instagram influencers, as well as famous people and diplomats, have been sharing their face mask selfies on Instagram, asking people to stay safe both for their own sake and the sake of their relatives.
All comments
Show new comments (0)