Two Germans Arrested Over Anti-Semitic Site That Encouraged Killing of Jewish People

One of the suspects has been identified as Fadi J. while the other has been identified as Marcuz B, according to the Associated Press. Fadi is accused of starting the “Goyim Party Germany” group in 2016.
Fadi was arrested in the Dutch town of Heerlen, whereas Marcus, who joined the group in 2018, was arrested in Berlin, according to the outlet, which noted that both individuals were administrators and “played a leading role” for the group.
Both of their apartments, as well as the apartments of six other suspects, were also searched by law enforcement officials.
According to German prosecutors, the website promoted geramaterial that denied the Holocaust, in addition to content that downplayed and even approved crimes committed by the Nazis.
Prosecutors have indicated that the site also included “deeply disparaging anti-Semitic propaganda” and openly encouraged the killing of Jewish people.
Federal prosecutors have stated that they intend to seek Fadi’s extradition to Germany from the Netherlands.
