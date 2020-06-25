Military Cinderella: Woman Loses Her Shoe During Victory Parade in Kaliningrad - Video

A servicewoman of the Baltic Fleet lost her shoe during the victory parade in Kaliningrad on 24 June.
Despite the incident, the woman did not break the line and continued to march on with only one shoe on.
The part of the parade with a barefoot servicewoman has been published on Twitter.
потеряла туфлю, но не сбила строй, Калининград 24.06.2020... решено поощрить - заявил командующий Балтфлотом адмирал А.Носатов #coub https://t.co/Uubtw3XNcW pic.twitter.com/xmWgHhBHVM— леонид минаев (@lpostmsk) June 24, 2020
The Baltic Fleet's press service has confirmed that the woman will be rewarded for not interrupting the parade.
Russia commemorated the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 by holding military parades and celebrations across the country.
Russian President Vladimir Putin previously ordered that the annual military Victory Day parade in Moscow be postponed from the traditional 9 May to 24 June due to the coronavirus pandemic.
