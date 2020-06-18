Register
20:21 GMT18 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The drug hydroxychloroquine, pushed by U.S. President Donald Trump and others in recent months as a possible treatment to people infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is displayed by a pharmacist at the Rock Canyon Pharmacy in Provo, Utah, U.S., May 27, 2020

    US Stranded With 63 Million Hydroxychloroquine Stockpile After FDA Revokes Emergency Use

    © REUTERS / George Frey
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107951/23/1079512320_0:153:3073:1881_1200x675_80_0_0_3b01fab6caacd1a72869c093f29e381d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202006181079656610-us-stranded-with-63-million-hydroxychloroquine-stockpile-after-fda-revokes-emergency-use/

    The US federal government is now left with 63 million doses of the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine sulfate (HCQ) in its Strategic National Stockpile after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday revoked permission for the drug to be used for COVID-19 treatment.

    In addition to HCQ, the FDA also revoked its authorization of the use of chloroquine phosphate (CQ), which can also treat and prevent malaria, for COVID-19 treatment. 

    “[The] FDA has determined that CQ and HCQ are unlikely to be effective in treating COVID-19 for the authorized uses in the EUA [Emergency Use Authorization]. Additionally, in light of ongoing serious cardiac adverse events and other serious side effects, the known and potential benefits of CQ and HCQ no longer outweigh the known and potential risks for the authorized use. This warrants revocation of the EUA for HCQ and CQ for the treatment of COVID-19,” the FDA wrote in its Monday release. 

    The FDA’s EUA applied only to hospitalized COVID-19 patients and to drugs in the Strategic National Stockpile, so individual doctors are still able to prescribe HCQ off-label, since it has been approved for other uses.

    The US government began stockpiling HCQ in late March, after the FDA authorized hospitals to use the drug to treat patients who had contracted the novel coronavirus. The drug has also been touted by US President Donald Trump, who took it himself to prevent COVID-19 infection despite the FDA’s warnings that the drug can cause heart problems.

    Some experts have expressed regret that so much emphasis was placed on HCQ for COVID-19 treatment.

    “Nationally, we put a great emphasis on one drug, hydroxychloroquine,” said David Holtgrave, who was part of a study that looked at the drug as a potential treatment for COVID-19, the New York Daily News reported. “I worry that history will judge this as having over-invested in one treatment pathway as opposed to looking more broadly at a larger number of treatment candidates.”

    In a statement to CNN, Carol Danko, a US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) spokesperson, revealed that the HHS is now collaborating with companies who donated the drugs to “determine the available options for the product.” Around 31 million doses were distributed from the stockpile before the FDA revoked its authorization Monday. Along with the 63 million HCQ doses, the stockpile currently contains about 2 million doses of CQ, Danko noted.

    The FDA is not the only regulatory body to raise a red flag regarding HCQ. 

    In a statement Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that recent findings show that the drug does not reduce mortality of “hospitalized COVID-19 patients” and that it will thus halt all studies regarding the drug.

    So far, two drugs, namely remdesivir and dexamethasone, have shown promising trial results in helping hospitalized COVID-19 patients recover faster and preventing death from the respiratory disease.

    Related:

    Authors of Hydroxychloroquine Study Retract Publication in Lancet Over Unverifiable Source Data
    French Gov't Bans Hydroxychloroquine Submitting to Pressure From Pharma Labs, Politician Claims
    France Bans Use of Hydroxychloroquine as Treatment for COVID-19 Patients - Reports
    Study Shows Hydroxychloroquine Does Not Protect from COVID-19
    Hydroxychloroquine: How WHO and The Lancet Let a Little-Known Company Twist Them Around Its Finger
    Tags:
    COVID-19, FDA, Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Dust Clouds and Vast Expanses: Deserts Capable of Engulfing Cities
    Dust Clouds and Vast Expanses: Deserts Capable of Engulfing Cities
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse