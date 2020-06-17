Register
19:34 GMT17 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This photo combo of images shows, clockwise, from upper left: a Google sign, and apps for Twitter, Spotify and Facebook. YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Spotify and other sites are finding themselves in a role they never wanted, as gatekeepers of discourse on their platforms, deciding what should and shouldn't be allowed and often angering almost everyone in the process.

    Age of Deplatforming: Short List of Conservative Voices Muted by Internet Giants

    © AP Photo / AP Photo
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    231
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107964/34/1079643463_0:0:2051:1154_1200x675_80_0_0_d1a05f6f98d32e1c4374137f1f12e96b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202006171079643572-age-of-deplatforming-short-list-of-conservative-voices-muted-by-internet-giants/

    While tech giants continue to insist that their actions are guided by universal rulebooks not targeting specific world, political, or ideological views, conservative speakers have wound up being the majority of those who have been silenced by these platforms.

    This week has been marked by a new episode of Internet companies selectively blocking voices largely described as conservative for their allegedly offensive coverage of the Black Lives Matter movement – this time, Zero Hedge and The Federalist online media outlets.

    One of the websites, The Federalist, described Google's move to strip it of ad revenue as "a pretty terrifying example of the power that you have of the unholy union of corrupt media and monopolistic tech oligarchs", referring to the fact that the ban came as the result of a request from NBC News. The Federalist had to remove the comment section on its website in order to return to good standing with the Internet giant. Zero Hedge, in turn, described the situation as another attempt at the "targeting of inconvenient media outlets".

    The two websites are not the only conservative-leaning voices that have suffered from tech companies' unilateral policing decisions. In fact, conservative speakers and websites constitute a major portion of the content creators banned by Internet companies in recent years. Here is a short list of prominent speakers whose ideas have violated the arbitrary terms of use of such companies enough for the firms to ignore the basic right of "freedom of speech".

    Tommy Robinson

    A prominent British critic of Islam and activist exposing the dark side of the open-doors immigration policy, Robinson has also fallen victim to the Internet companies' purges. He was banned from Twitter in 2018 for alleged "hateful" conduct. Tommy Robinson, in turn, suggested that the ban was linked to his revelations in grooming gang cases in the UK in which the offenders were predominantly Muslim.

    Former leader and founder of the English Defence League, Tommy Robinson addresses an EDL protest over a TV program, outside the BBC building in Salford, England, Saturday Feb. 23, 2019
    © AP Photo / Danny Lawson/PA
    Former leader and founder of the English Defence League, Tommy Robinson addresses an EDL protest over a TV program, outside the BBC building in Salford, England, Saturday Feb. 23, 2019

    The UK activist has long been in conflict with the British justice system over the freedom to speak the truth, spending several months in jail for this. He ultimately lost his struggle for freedom of speech with Twitter.

    Milo Yiannopoulos

    Political commentator and former editor at Breitbart News Milo Yiannopoulos is well known for being a strong critic of Islam, feminism, and social justice warriors. Yiannopoulos' first loss was his Twitter page, which was suspended indefinitely in July 2016 for his purported online harassment of African-American actress Leslie Jones over her role in a reboot of the popular Ghostbusters franchise.

    Milo Yiannopoulos
    © AFP 2020 / Timothy A. Clary
    Milo Yiannopoulos

    Later, in 2018, the crowdfunding website Patreon abruptly cut off his campaign for a "magnificent 2019 comeback". Instead of a comeback, Yiannopoulos lost one of the last remaining platforms where he was able to speak out on prominent issues, as Facebook blocked his page in May 2019 amid a wave of bans by the social media platform under the pretext of combatting "individuals or organizations that promote or engage in violence and hate, regardless of ideology".

    James O’Keefe

    Not all of the bans on conservative speakers have been long-lasting, however. James O’Keefe's Project Veritas has stated that its goal is to "uncover supposed liberal bias and corruption" and has published numerous documents revealing undue conduct on the part of Internet companies.

    His Twitter account was suspended in 2020, albeit only for a short period of time, for allegedly posting private information there. In fact, the tweet in question linked to the page of a staffer for Bernie Sanders' 2020 presidential campaign, which was publicly available online. O’Keefe's page has since been successfully unbanned.

    Alex Jones' InfoWars

    If anyone could be considered as the most ostracised person by Internet companies, it would be Alex Jones and his InfoWars website. Being widely condemned by the mainstream media as a conspiracy theorist who promotes dangerous ideas, Jones lost nearly all of his platforms in 2018: Facebook, iTunes, YouTube, Spotify, Pinterest, and LinkedIn either removed his content or outright blocked him. His InfoWars mobile app was also removed first from the Apple Store and then, in 2020, from the Google Play Store. Jones was among the conservative speakers who were mummed in Facebook's purge of "dangerous" people in 2018.

    Katie Hopkins

    UK media personality and columnist Katie Hopkins, who is also often described as a right-leaning commentator, was suspended from Twitter in January 2020 over accusations of "incitement to racial hatred".

    The ban came in response to a tweet posted in 2019 that was directed at black British singer Stormzy in which she tried to prove a point that white people exist in the UK as if they were a "minority with no rights" and were being put at the "back of the line". However, the social media giant at the time did not regard it as an argument or discussion that is commonplace in countries that value freedom of speech, but rather as "hate speech" on Hopkins' part.

    Entire Blacklist Chock-Full of Conservative Websites

    The scale of the apparent campaign to mute conservative voices extends well beyond just these five names. As leaks by a Google whistleblower from August 2019 suggest, Internet giants could have entire blacklists filled with conservative websites that are silently excluded from search results.

    Zachary Vorhies, a senior software engineer at Google, revealed last year that Android's "Google Now" search results are filtered through a list containing dozens of addresses, many of them right-leaning websites, such as The National Enquirer, People’s Pundit Daily, and The Gateway Pundit. These websites were never notified of being on Google's blacklist, leaked to the media by Vorhies, and may have been unaware of it for years.

    Twitter, Facebook
    © CC0
    'They've Had Unchecked Power': Trump Signs Order Curbing Protections Against Social Media Companies

    In light of this, the efforts of US President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers to increase the accountability of social media platforms for their "censorship" activities come as no surprise. Trump has accused social media companies of being biased against certain political and ideological stances while also having "unchecked power" over content, signing an executive order removing the companies' protection from liability for censoring the content on their platforms.

    Related:

    Facebook Whistleblower Exposes Company’s Bias Against Conservative Views
    White House Mulls Executive Order to Tackle Anti-Conservative Bias of Social Media Giants - Reports
    Deplatformed From the Public Square
    Deplatformed and Demonetized
    Trump Weighs Creation of Panel to Counter 'Anti-Conservative Bias' on Social Media - Report
    Tags:
    tech giants, conservative media, conservatives, conservative, internet outrage, Internet privacy, internet domain, Internet, deplatforming
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse