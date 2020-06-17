Register
07:14 GMT17 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Google logo is pictured atop an office building in Irvine, California, US, August 7, 2017.

    Conservative Website Co-Founder Blasts Google Taking Action Over Comments on BLM Protest Articles

    © REUTERS / Mike Blake
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105632/39/1056323921_0:183:3500:2151_1200x675_80_0_0_9c088585bbecb189e8dc9d7b8e1e5110.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006171079636853-conservative-website-co-founder-blasts-google-taking-action-over-comments-on-blm-protest-articles/

    The Black Lives Matter movement, which started in 2013, returned to international headlines following the death of African American man George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis on 25 May.

    In an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, Sean Davis, co-founder of the conservative website The Federalist, focused on Google’s recent move to take action against it and the popular financial blog ZeroHedge over what the tech giant described as offensive coverage of the Black Lives Matter movement.

    NBC News first reported that Google banned both sites for “pushing unsubstantial claims” over the movement, but Google clarified shortly thereafter that ZeroHedge had already been prohibited from the tech giant’s ad platform and that The Federalist faces a warning for a similar ban.

    Davis said that “since we have temporarily removed our comment sections, and I can assure you they will be back, we are back in Google's good graces”.

    At the same time, he called the developments “a pretty terrifying example of the power that you have of the unholy union of corrupt media and monopolistic tech oligarchs”, in an apparent nod to NBC News’ alleged inquiry into the matter which ostensibly prompted Google to take action.

    Davis went on to say that the attempted ban of The Federalist was "being done by people who claim to be journalists, who claim to believe in free speech and freedom of expression”.

    "And it's not just that somebody came after us […] the whiny cry-bullies of the left do this all the time to their enemies. They can't win arguments so they try to shut them down, but to see this come from actual journalists who claim to believe in the First Amendment, that was remarkable”, he underlined.

    In a separate interview with Fox Business, Federalist senior editor Christopher Bedford, for his part, said that “what I can say for certain is that NBC News changed their story and Google was very, very quick to shut it down”.

    According to Bedford, the point is “whether or not Google is actually on the side of truth in this the matter or whether Google is just in retreat after a very clumsy attack”.

    The developments prompted a broad public outcry on Twitter, with netizens specifically pointing to Google's pressure on conservative media outlets.

    This comes after the tech giant referred to “strict publisher policies that govern the content ads can run on”, including comments on the site, when explaining its decision to take action against The Federalist and ZeroHedge.

    A Google spokesperson said in a statement that “if the site remedies the issues with derogatory or offensive comments, they can be reinstated".

    The company then tweeted that comments on both sites had repeatedly run counter to Google's policies against dangerous and derogatory content, and that ZeroHedge can appeal the ban if it removes the “offensive” content, something that was done by The Federalist.

    NBC News, in turn, apparently connected Google's decision to research from the UK-based think tank Centre for Countering Digital Hate, which allegedly singled out 10 US publications “projected to make millions through Google Ads that have published content the Centre labelled as racist in light of George Floyd's killing”, according to Fox Business.

    US President Donald Trump has repeatedly hit out at social media networks over silencing conservatives since a 2018 report by the news outlet Vice alleging Twitter was limiting the ability of users to search for prominent Republicans.

    The death of African American man George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis on 25 May sparked large-scale protests in the US and beyond, giving a fresh boost to the Black Lives Matter movement.

    Related:

    'Inappropriate, Offensive Content': Google Bans Brit Cafe Owner's Ad for Traditional Faggot Dish
    Google Pays $10,900 Fine for Failing to Delete Banned Content from Its Search - Russian Watchdog
    Google Decision to Ban Political Ads Acknowledges the Problem, but Offers No Clear Solution - Pundit
    Tags:
    website, ban, Google, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse