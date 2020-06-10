Stolen Banksy Tribute to Bataclan Terror Victims Found in Italy, Reports Say

A work attributed to prominent street artist Banksy, a tribute to the victims of the November 2015 attacks in Paris that was stolen in 2019 from the Bataclan music hall, was found during a police operation in Italy, a source told AFP.
"We recovered the stolen door at Bataclan with a work by Banksy depicting the sad girl", a police officer in Teramo told AFP, adding that the operation was carried out in the presence of French police.
La porte de la sortie de secours du @bataclan_, décorée en Juin 2018 (l'oeuvre est attribuée à #Banksy), volée en Janvier 2019, vient d’être retrouvée dans une bâtisse à Alba Adriatica (région des Abruzzes, environ 120 kms au nord-est de Rome) pic.twitter.com/sEA8rtP2ZQ— Thierry Cros (@tcros) June 10, 2020
Banksy's artwork was stolen in January 2019 by "a group of hooded individuals armed with angle grinders", according to reports.
Paris and its suburb of Saint Denis suffered several coordinated attacks on 13 November 2015. Several mass shootings and bombings at the Stade de France, cafes, restaurants, and the Bataclan concert hall claimed the lives of 130 people and injured over 400 others.
