Register
08:21 GMT09 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 07: Adam Rapoport poses with award for Bon Appйtit Magazine during Ellie Awards 2017 at Cipriani, Wall Street on February 7, 2017 in New York City

    Bon Appétit’s Editor-in-Chief Resigns After Halloween Photo of Him in Brownface Resurfaces

    © AFP 2020 / Jemal Countess
    Society
    Get short URL
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107956/23/1079562337_0:0:3073:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_072c7b9676a942ea46d14c7e208a8bd0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202006091079562287-bon-apptits-editor-in-chief-resigns-after-halloween-photo-of-him-in-brownface-resurfaces/

    The photo has sparked fierce racial justice debates among staffers of Bon Appétit, the widely-renowned publication focusing on test-kitchen videos from around the world, and all across the food journalism sector.

    Adam Rapoport, the editor-in-chief of the magazine Bon Appétit, stepped down Monday after pictures of him and his wife Simone Shubuck wearing brownface resurfaced online. “From an extremely ill-conceived Halloween costume 16 years ago to my blind spots as an editor, I’ve not championed an inclusive vision", he said in a statement on his Instagram page.

    “And ultimately, it’s been at the expense of Bon Appétit and its staff, as well as our readers", he went on. The editor stressed he would “reflect on the work that I need to do as a human being and to allow Bon Appétit to get to a better place".

    The resignation comes hours after Tammie Teclemariam, a freelance food and drinks writer, posted a screenshot of a 2013 Instagram post on Shubuck’s page showing a stereotypical depiction of Puerto Ricans, later noting the image had been sent to her in direct messages by two other people in the food media.

    "#TBT me and my papi @rapo4 #boricua", the original caption read, which Teclemariam responded to, fuming on Twitter, where she also reposted the image: “I do not know why Adam Rapoport simply doesn’t write about Puerto Rican food for @bonAppétit himself!!!”

    The said infamous image was taken down by noon, The New York Times reported. 

    Both Bon Appétit, whose test-kitchen videos have become a genuine sensation, and Rapoport himself have been recent targets of criticism, The New York Times reported, citing staff members as saying that the photograph was only the latest in a series of missteps and poor treatment of people of colour at the publication.

    Sohla El-Waylly, an assistant editor at Bon Appétit, asserted in an Instagram story that she was “angered and disgusted” by the snapshot lamenting that people of colour were not properly compensated.

    Speaking to BuzzFeed about a Zoom meeting that Rapoport called to apologise to his staff, but faced calls for resignation instead, Sohla El-Waylly said: “I’ve been pushed in front of video as a display of diversity", she wrote.

    “In reality, currently only white editors are paid for their video appearances. None of the people of colour have been compensated for their appearances", she complained. 

    Earlier, Alex Lau, an Asian-American journalist who photographed many of the magazine’s top restaurant features, resigned, in part because of the issues in question. “I left BA for multiple reasons, but one of the main reasons was that white leadership refused to make changes that my BIPOC co-workers and I constantly pushed for", he wrote on Twitter on Monday, using an acronym for Black, Indigenous, People of Colour.

    The resignations, including Rapoport's, comes as nationwide protests across the US against the death of African American George Floyd have largely boiled over into not merely demonstrations against police brutality, but also racial justice rallies.

    Related:

    Finnish Police Accused of Discrimination, Racial Profiling After BLM Protests
    ‘Have No Place’: Snapchat Stops Promoting Trump’s Account For ‘Inciting Racial Violence, Injustice’
    Bon Appetit: Fearless Bearded Dragon Devours Huge Spider
    Tags:
    magazine, racial justice, food
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Best of The Best: Russian Airborne Force Recruits Take Their First Parachute Jumps
    Fence Fixation
    Fence Fixation
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse