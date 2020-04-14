Register
08:14 GMT14 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Sports

    Stretching Muscles: Yoga Porn Spices Up Americans’ Coronavirus Home Confinement, Study Reveals

    © CC0 / Pixabay
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105551/48/1055514883_0:180:1920:1260_1200x675_80_0_0_388b08fefa8d62016ee209340e6c5edd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202004141078945257-stretching-muscles-yoga-porn-spices-up-americans-coronavirus-home-confinement-study-reveals-/

    Sexy sports content appears to have long won viewers’ favour, with its popularity expectedly on the rise as greater immobility during the pandemic has raised quite a few general health concerns with many.

    A fresh study by sportarly.co.uk has found that one of the most frequently searched sport-themed racy collocations in the US is currently “yoga porn".

    It topped the list of inquiries for saucy sports content, with over 60,500 Googling the term every month, while wrestling took a distant second spot with a little over 22,000 searches.

    The rest of the list included gymnastics (9,900), bodybuilding (8,100), volleyball (6,600), athletics (5,400), soccer (5,400), football (4,400), golf (4,400), and tennis (4,400).

    Some of the findings came as a real surprise - for instance that more Americans searched for soccer porn than football porn, despite the latter's popularity in the country. Soccer, the typically British sport, also, surprisingly, drew more demand than golf and tennis, which is universally considered to be an overwhelmingly sexy sport.

    The study generally revealed that over 28,000 people each month are looking for general sport and fitness porn, with some eagerly picking some niche ones in a bid to stay more active during self-isolation.

    The findings come as the world is battling the novel virus first reported in Wuhan, the Chinese province of Hubei in mid-December.

    Internet traffic to news and entertainment sources has skyrocketed in the past few weeks, as the global population has been recommended to stay in, with some governments imposing strict quarantine measures on citizens to prevent the spread of the virus.

    It was previously reported, that home confinement has unleashed numerous business opportunities for such sex and entertainment industries as porn and webcamming.

    In particular, coronavirus-themed porn videos have been going viral on the worldwide web during the pandemic, with some popular ones titled "Bodycam Footage (CDC Agent) Investigates Deserted Wuhan", "TSA agent detains woman suspected of coronavirus", etc.

    The videos featured characters having sex in hazmat suits and facemasks, with the content giving also rise to hordes of hilarious memes playing upon hygiene and sex pose stereotypes during the pandemic.

    Spicy, one of the adult entertainment duo Spice x Rice, recounted to MEA WorldWide (MEAWW) that they wanted to raise awareness about COVID-19 with their videos.

    "We thought we would use our porn as an avenue to get some legitimate information out with some comic relief included to get people interested and reduce our chances of being banned", he said, continuing:

    "This sparked the idea, knowing every current event ends up as a porn eventually, we knew people will be searching for it on less censored platforms like Pornhub", he explained.

    Related:

    Downward-Facing Dog Pose? It's Yoga Time With a Cute Chihuahua
    Twist it like Modi: Indian PM Shares Animated Videos of Him Doing Yoga to Inspire People in Lockdown
    Yoga Retreats, Sound Therapies, Tea Make Bucket List for Foreign Visitors to India
    Tags:
    US, China, coronavirus, COVID-19, porn, yoga
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tokarevsky Lighthouse by Amur Bay. Tokarevsky lighthouse is of crucial importance in ensuring the navigational safety of the navigation of ships sailing to the port of Vladivostok from Amur Bay.
    Where to Hide From the COVID-19 Pandemic: Lighthouses That Are Not So Easy To Get To
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse