Stretching Muscles: Yoga Porn Spices Up Americans’ Coronavirus Home Confinement, Study Reveals

Sexy sports content appears to have long won viewers’ favour, with its popularity expectedly on the rise as greater immobility during the pandemic has raised quite a few general health concerns with many.

A fresh study by sportarly.co.uk has found that one of the most frequently searched sport-themed racy collocations in the US is currently “yoga porn".

It topped the list of inquiries for saucy sports content, with over 60,500 Googling the term every month, while wrestling took a distant second spot with a little over 22,000 searches.

The rest of the list included gymnastics (9,900), bodybuilding (8,100), volleyball (6,600), athletics (5,400), soccer (5,400), football (4,400), golf (4,400), and tennis (4,400).

Some of the findings came as a real surprise - for instance that more Americans searched for soccer porn than football porn, despite the latter's popularity in the country. Soccer, the typically British sport, also, surprisingly, drew more demand than golf and tennis, which is universally considered to be an overwhelmingly sexy sport.

The study generally revealed that over 28,000 people each month are looking for general sport and fitness porn, with some eagerly picking some niche ones in a bid to stay more active during self-isolation.

The findings come as the world is battling the novel virus first reported in Wuhan, the Chinese province of Hubei in mid-December.

Internet traffic to news and entertainment sources has skyrocketed in the past few weeks, as the global population has been recommended to stay in, with some governments imposing strict quarantine measures on citizens to prevent the spread of the virus.

It was previously reported, that home confinement has unleashed numerous business opportunities for such sex and entertainment industries as porn and webcamming.

In particular, coronavirus-themed porn videos have been going viral on the worldwide web during the pandemic, with some popular ones titled "Bodycam Footage (CDC Agent) Investigates Deserted Wuhan", "TSA agent detains woman suspected of coronavirus", etc.

The videos featured characters having sex in hazmat suits and facemasks, with the content giving also rise to hordes of hilarious memes playing upon hygiene and sex pose stereotypes during the pandemic.

Spicy, one of the adult entertainment duo Spice x Rice, recounted to MEA WorldWide (MEAWW) that they wanted to raise awareness about COVID-19 with their videos.

"We thought we would use our porn as an avenue to get some legitimate information out with some comic relief included to get people interested and reduce our chances of being banned", he said, continuing:

"This sparked the idea, knowing every current event ends up as a porn eventually, we knew people will be searching for it on less censored platforms like Pornhub", he explained.