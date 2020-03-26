Tunisian Workers Reportedly Barricade Themselves Inside Factory to Make Medical Supplies

As the world faces a global pandemic at the hands of the new coronavirus, the number of confirmed cases in Tunisia has topped 173, with five fatalities. A strict quarantine and curfew have been imposed in the country.

150 Tunisian workers, most of whom are women, have isolated themselves in a factory building so that they can make necessary medical supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic, France 24 reported.

"We are the only ones producing (protective items) for Tunisian hospitals," director Hamza Alouini told AFP via video call. "I chose to isolate (the company) as a precaution because if the virus gets into the factory, it will be disastrous."

The factory is overwhelmed by the demand. The working day starts with the national anthem, and employees suggests that they "feel like soldiers", France 24 reports. The shifts lasts eight hours, but some workers choose paid overtime.

According to Alouini, some breaks are provided to play a little football or cards or just relax, but he noted that the facility can only continue in this way for a month, as there could be a lack of cash for the company and the isolation may impact employee morale.

In Tunisia, there are 173 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5 fatalities. Global numbers of patients infected with coronavirus have surpassed 450,000, according to World Health Organization data.