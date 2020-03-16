Collateral Damage: Sex Doll Industry Reportedly Gets Hit by Coronavirus Rampage

The manufacturing lockdowns in China that occurred when the government moved to curb the spread of the infection have reportedly hampered the production of sex dolls, affecting their supply on Western markets.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has apparently dealt a blow to people who prefer the company of sex dolls to actual human companionship, The Sun reports.

As the newspaper points out, most of the sex dolls that end up on the Western market are manufactured in China, and the ensuing lockdowns of these production facilities caused by the anti-coronavirus measures has affected supply.

"There has been a slowdown", said Jade Stanley who runs a UK-based company called ‘Sex Doll Official’. "The problem is workers took three or four days off for Chinese New Year. They’ve gone home, been quarantined and been unable to return to factories."

She also remarked that people who buy sex dolls are usually the ones who can’t or don’t want to “go out a lot”, which is "especially so with coronavirus".

The outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus, which started in China’s Wuhan in December 2019, has recently been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization, as the pathogen has since spread across the world, infecting tens of thousands of people and causing over 5,500 fatalities.