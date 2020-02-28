Register
23:12 GMT28 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    NASA’s Kepler space telescope team has identified 219 new planet candidates, 10 of which are near-Earth size and in the habitable zone of their star

    Astronomy Student Discovers 17 New Planets, Including Earth-Like One

    © NASA . JPL-Caltech
    Society
    Get short URL
    153
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105478/79/1054787968_1:0:4267:2400_1200x675_80_0_0_e794204357589d22a1f02900319e6425.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202002281078434698-astronomy-student-discovers-17-new-planets-including-earth-like-one/

    University of British Columbia (UBC) astronomy doctoral student Michelle Kunimoto has discovered 17 new exoplanets outside the solar system by analyzing data from NASA’s Kepler mission, which was completed in 2018.

    Since its 2009 launch, astronomers using the Kepler orbital observatory have found scientific confirmation of the existence of exoplanets - including the possibly Earth-like Kepler-452b - in other regions of our galaxy.

    According to NASA’s website, the “Kepler Mission is specifically designed to survey our region of the Milky Way galaxy to discover hundreds of Earth-size and smaller planets in or near the habitable zone and determine the fraction of the hundreds of billions of stars in our galaxy that might have such planets.”

    Kunimoto’s findings were published in The Astronomical Journal on February 25. 

    “Our search returned 17 planet candidates (PCs) in addition to thousands of known Kepler Objects of Interest (KOIs), with a 98.8% recovery rate of already confirmed planets,” the study’s abstract explains, also noting that it identified one special planet, KIC-7340288 b. 

    What sets this planet apart from others is that it is both rocky and in the habitable zone. Rocky planets are composed mostly of silicate rocks or metals and are the ones that are closest to the sun within the solar system. According to Britannica.com, the habitable zone is the “orbital region around a star in which an Earth-like planet can possess liquid water on its surface and possibly support life.”

    "This planet is about a thousand light-years away, so we're not getting there anytime soon!" Kunimoto told Phys.org, referring to KIC-7340288 b.

    “But this is a really exciting find, since there have only been 15 small, confirmed planets in the Habitable Zone found in Kepler data so far,” she added.

    The findings also revealed that KIC-7340288 b has a year that is 142.5 Earth days long and is orbiting its star at a distance of 0.444 astronomical units, which is only slightly bigger than Mercury’s orbit. One astronomical unit is equal to 149.6 million kilometers and is approximately the distance from the Earth’s center to the sun’s center.

    Out of the 16 other new planets discovered, the smallest one is only two-thirds the size of Earth and is one of the smallest planets discovered by the Kepler telescope to date. The remaining planets are around eight times the size of Earth.

    Kunimoto told Phys.org that she uses the “transit method” to discover planets.

    "Every time a planet passes in front of a star, it blocks a portion of that star's light and causes a temporary decrease in the star's brightness. By finding these dips, known as transits, you can start to piece together information about the planet, such as its size and how long it takes to orbit,” Kunimoto said.

    Kunimoto also worked with UBC alumnus Henry Ngo to get images of some of the stars being orbited by the new planets using the Near Infrared Imager and Spectrometer (NIRI) on the Gemini North 8-meter telescope in Hawaii.

    "I took images of the stars as if from space, using adaptive optics. I was able to tell if there was a star nearby that could have affected Kepler's measurements, such as being the cause of the dip itself,” Kunimoto told Phys.org.

    Kunimoto also revealed that she plans to use the transit method to determine how many known Kepler planets are Earth-like.

    "We'll be estimating how many planets are expected for stars with different temperatures," Jaymie Matthews, Kunimoto's PhD supervisor and a UBC professor, told Phys.org. "A particularly important result will be finding a terrestrial Habitable Zone planet occurrence rate. How many Earth-like planets are there? Stay tuned."

    Related:

    Quakes, Dust Devils, and Weird Magnetic Fields: NASA Reveals Details of Mars’ Interior
    NASA, ESA Launch Solar Orbiter From Cape Canaveral - Video
    US Negotiating to Buy One or Two Seats on Russia’s Soyuz Flights to Space Station - NASA
    Video: NASA Astronaut Has Tear-Jerking Reunion With Dog After 328-Day Space Mission
    NASA Publishes Astonishing 'Postcard From the Edge of Space' - Photo
    Tags:
    telescope, NASA, Kepler, planet
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 February
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 February
    VP vs. the Virus
    VP vs. the Virus
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse