Suho is Coming! EXO Leader's Solo Debut Confirmed For End of March

The singer will be the fourth member of the popular K-Pop boy band to release a solo album.

Leader of the group EXO, Suho (real name Kim Jun-myeon) will finally get his solo album, the group's label SM Entertainment confirmed on 19 February, adding that the release is scheduled for late March without revealing any further details.

The singer will join three other EXO members - Chen, Baekhyun, and Lay - who already have successful solo debuts.

EXO-Ls (official name of the fandom) is trending #SUHO_IS_COMING worldwide in support of the artist and celebrating their idol's highly-anticipated album:

first yixing, then jongdae, now myeonnie... all 3 of my best boys

​Kim Jun-myeon has proven himself a talented singer, having collaborations with various artists through the digital music project of SM Entertainment - SM Station.

He has also been active in various films, dramas, and musicals. Recently, he successfully completed his last performance as Gwynplaine in "The Man who laughs" based on the novel by Victor Hugo. The Korean version of the musical adapted by Frank Wildhorn won three awards including Best Musical Award at the 2019 Korean Musical Awards.

As a leader of EXO he showed perfect visuals last year on their 6th album "OBSESSION", which conquered various domestic and foreign charts such as iTunes Top Album Chart No. 1 in 61 regions worldwide, the US Billboard World Album Chart, and the World Digital Song Sales Chart No. 1.